ChatGPT Ranks Best Utah Football Players Of All-Time

Apr 25, 2023, 12:53 PM

SALT LAKE CITYChatGPT, a conversational AI model, ranked the top ten greatest football players that attended the University of Utah.

The model is incapable of forming opinions. However, it can still give rankings based on text data.

ChatGPT Ranks The Ten Best Utah Football Players

With the list of ten names, ChatGPT gave a brief summary of the player’s accomplishments.

  1. Alex Smith: Record-setting QB who led Utah to an undefeated season and a Fiesta Bowl win in 2004.
  2. Eric Weddle: Highly regarded safety known for exceptional tackling and coverage skills, and a consensus All-American in 2006.
  3. Steve Smith Sr.: Dynamic playmaker and two-time First Team All-Mountain West Conference selection.
  4. Marv Fleming: Standout TE with blocking and pass-catching skills, won multiple Super Bowls in the NFL.
  5. Larry Wilson: NFL legend, six-time Pro Bowler, and NFL record-holder for most interceptions by a safety in a single season.
  6. Louie Sakoda: Two-time First Team All-American and school record-holder for field goals and punting average.
  7. Paul Kruger: Dominant DE, consensus All-American in 2008, and Super Bowl winner with the Baltimore Ravens.
  8. Star Lotulelei: Powerful interior lineman, two-time First Team All-Pac-12 selection, and consensus All-American in 2011.
  9. Jordan Gross: Consensus All-American in 2002, successful NFL career with multiple Pro Bowl selections.
  10. Stevenson Sylvester: Team captain, known for athleticism, tackling ability, and leadership on the field.

Notable names left off of the list include Scott Mitchell, Luther Elliss, Jamal Anderson, Garrett Bolles, and Zack Moss.

Larry Wilson has a case for the greatest Ute football player of all time. So, his fifth-spot ranking could be seen as questionable.

Smith, Weddle, Smith Sr., and Wilson all in the top five checks out on the other hand.

The AI’s algorithm clearly leans toward players with established careers. That explains players like Garrett Bolles and Zack Moss.

ChatGPT Explained

Artificial Intelligence took a huge jump in 2023.

Conversational AI models, such as ChatGPT, have been taking the internet by storm. Popular multimedia app Snapchat even added an AI chatbot for all users.

When asked to describe itself, the model said,  “I am ChatGPT, a large neural network trained by OpenAI. I am designed to generate human-like text based on the input provided to me. I can assist with a wide range of tasks, such as answering questions, providing information, generating text, and engaging in conversations on various topics.”

