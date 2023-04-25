Police: Utah man jailed again for inappropriate conduct with teen girl

EPHRAIM, Utah — An Ephraim man convicted of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with a teen girl is in trouble again after police say he started a sexual relationship with another teenage girl just one month after getting out of jail.

Kaden Eugene Parish, 24, was booked into the Sanpete County Jail on Monday for investigation of 40 counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one count of soliciting nude photos from a juvenile.

In 2020, Parish was convicted of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony, and sentenced to four months in jail followed by three years of probation. One of the conditions of his probation was that he is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18. In 2021, a warrant was issued for his arrest for a probation violation after he was with a 13-year-old girl, according to court documents.

In his latest arrest, police were called Sunday to investigate reports that Parish had been seen alone with another girl between the age of 14 and 16, according to a police booking affidavit. He was taken into custody on a probation violation.

On Monday, as Ephraim police continued their investigation, an officer conducted a search on Parish’s phone and reported finding a picture of him kissing a teen girl. When questioned, Parish admitted that he started a sexual relationship with the teen girl shortly after being released from jail in July 2022, which continued through this month, the affidavit states. He also is accused of asking the girl to send him nude photos.