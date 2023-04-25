Hires Big H, Litzas Pizza will reopen remodeled West Valley location

WEST VALLEY, Utah — After a three-year shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Utah restaurant chain will reopen its remodeled diner.

On Friday, at approximately 11 a.m., the Hires Big H at 2900 West 4700 South will have its ribbon cut and reopen to customers.

“The re-opening of our West Valley location is an exciting event for all of us,” said Hires Big H General Manager Christian Franz in a press release. “We look forward to serving our neighbors again, as well as welcoming back our regular customers from before we closed.”

According to the restaurant’s press release, the remodeled dining area will have a “more contemporary design” featuring the “1950s nostalgia feel of the original restaurant.” There will also be new menu items that will be announced later on.

The grand reopening will last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring live music, $25 gift cards to the first five people in line, free ice cream cones, and a raffle for a Hires Big H gift basket.

According to the press release, Hires Big H was established in 1959 by Don Hale. They have three locations in Salt Lake City, Midvale, and West Valley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hires Big H (@hiresbigh)