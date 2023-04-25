Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EVENTS

Hires Big H, Litzas Pizza will reopen remodeled West Valley location

Apr 25, 2023, 2:15 PM

After a three-year shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hires Big H, a local favorite since 1959,...

After a three-year shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hires Big H, a local favorite since 1959, will hold the grand reopening of its West Valley City location April 28th and 29th. (Hires Big H)

(Hires Big H)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY, Utah — After a three-year shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Utah restaurant chain will reopen its remodeled diner.

On Friday, at approximately 11 a.m., the Hires Big H at 2900 West 4700 South will have its ribbon cut and reopen to customers.

“The re-opening of our West Valley location is an exciting event for all of us,” said Hires Big H General Manager Christian Franz in a press release. “We look forward to serving our neighbors again, as well as welcoming back our regular customers from before we closed.”

After a three-year shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hires Big H, a local favorite since 1959, will hold the grand reopening of its West Valley City location April 28th and 29th. (Hires Big H) After a three-year shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hires Big H, a local favorite since 1959, will hold the grand reopening of its West Valley City location April 28th and 29th. (Hires Big H) After a three-year shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hires Big H, a local favorite since 1959, will hold the grand reopening of its West Valley City location April 28th and 29th. (Hires Big H) After a three-year shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hires Big H, a local favorite since 1959, will hold the grand reopening of its West Valley City location April 28th and 29th. (Hires Big H) After a three-year shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hires Big H, a local favorite since 1959, will hold the grand reopening of its West Valley City location April 28th and 29th. (Hires Big H) After a three-year shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hires Big H, a local favorite since 1959, will hold the grand reopening of its West Valley City location April 28th and 29th. (Hires Big H) After a three-year shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hires Big H, a local favorite since 1959, will hold the grand reopening of its West Valley City location April 28th and 29th. (Hires Big H) After a three-year shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hires Big H, a local favorite since 1959, will hold the grand reopening of its West Valley City location April 28th and 29th. (Hires Big H)

According to the restaurant’s press release, the remodeled dining area will have a “more contemporary design” featuring the “1950s nostalgia feel of the original restaurant.” There will also be new menu items that will be announced later on.

The grand reopening will last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring live music, $25 gift cards to the first five people in line, free ice cream cones, and a raffle for a Hires Big H gift basket.

According to the press release, Hires Big H was established in 1959 by Don Hale. They have three locations in Salt Lake City, Midvale, and West Valley.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hires Big H (@hiresbigh)

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Events

A beautiful day today from downtown Salt Lake City Ut! (Chris Williams)...

Michael Houck

Salt Lake City Marathon will close several roads from Downtown to Murray

The upcoming 2023 Salt Lake City Marathon will cause several roads in the Salt Lake City area to close throughout Saturday. 

9 days ago

Fans gather at the Salt Palace Convention Center for a weekend of cosplay and magic at Fan X. (KSL ...

Brooke Williams

Celebrity guests at Fan X 2023 revealed

Cosplayers and comic lovers will unite for the 10-year anniversary of Fan X, Salt Lake City's comic convention, this September, along with multiple celebrity guests recently announced.

14 days ago

Thousands of Utahns gathered at the South Jordan softball fields for the annual Spring Spectacular ...

Alex Cabrero

Thousands of people enjoy warm weather at South Jordan Spring Spectacular

Thousands of Utahns gathered at the South Jordan softball fields for the annual Spring Spectacular to celebrate Easter Saturday.

18 days ago

Amateur and professional snowboarders will begin flying down the rails and stairs in the middle of ...

Matt Rascon

The Gateway preps for snowboarders as The Complex hosts NBA legends

The All-Stars are expected to bring some big names to Salt Lake City, including basketball legends like Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neill. But you can also expect to see some of the biggest names in snowboarding.

2 months ago

'Live Like a Local' treasure hunt poster. (Courtesy: MAQA Collective Links)...

Michael Houck

Utah realtor announces ‘Live Like a Local Treasure Hunt’ in honor of her nephew

A Ogden realtor announced a $10,000 treasure hunt to encourage locals to learn more about the northern part of the state. 

3 months ago

Salt Lake City officials, first responders, and volunteers sorting goods for the Utah Food Bank. (K...

Karah Brackin

Salt Lake City officials, first responders, and volunteers team up for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Many Salt Lake City officials, first responders, and volunteers gathered on Martin Luther King Jr.'s Day of Service to help the Utah Food Bank.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Hires Big H, Litzas Pizza will reopen remodeled West Valley location