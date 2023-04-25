Close
Utah Football Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Speaks On Cam Rising Injury Status

Apr 25, 2023, 3:02 PM

KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football’s head coach Kyle Whittingham joined the KSL Sports Zone on Monday to talk about the spring season, Cam Rising’s return from injury, and the current state of college athletics.

With the spring game officially in the rearview mirror, Whittingham said he was pleased with the work the team has put in so far this offseason.

“It was very positive overall,” Whittingham said. “We got a lot of good work done and stayed very healthy this spring. It will give us some momentum going into summer conditioning which kicks off in early June.”

With Cam Rising’s leg injury raising a lot of questions, Whittingham talked about backup QB Brandon Rose and the strides he has taken in the spring season.

“He’s got some work to do,” Whittingham said. “But, (Brandon) has made a ton of progress this spring. Where he was on practice 15 as opposed to practice 1 was night and day. He really did a great job and worked hard this spring, particularly in the film room.”

RELATED STORIES

Both Brant Kuithe and Cam Rising sustained injuries last season, Whittingham said he’s confident in Kuithe’s week one return and cautiously optimistic for Rising.

“Brant (Kuithe) for sure,” Whittingham said. “He was several months ahead of Cam (Rising) as far as the surgery and the injury. (Kuithe) should be cleared very shortly. Cam is ahead of schedule and on pace to be ready for game one, barring anything unforeseen. We’re going to be cautiously optimistic.”

The NIL has completely changed the landscape of college athletics. Some welcomed the change with open arms while others have made their discontent with the change well known. Whittingham made it clear that adapting to and embracing change is the best way to find success.

“It’s here and here to stay,” Whittingham said. “Doesn’t matter if you love it, hate it, agree with it, or disagree with it. You either embrace it and adapt or you die. It sounds harsh but that’s the reality. Recruiting is the most important aspect of your success in college football. The NIL is the thing that gives you the greatest advantage or disadvantage for moving the needle.”

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

