Utah State Head Coach Blake Anderson Relying On Experienced Quarterback

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head coach Blake Anderson plans to serve as his own offensive coordinator in 2023 after the departure of Anthony Tucker.

Ahead of his third season with USU, Anderson joined Hans & Scotty on the KSL Sports Zone on Monday, April 24.

Anderson, who has led Utah State to back-to-back bowl appearances for the 11th time in program history, has been happy with the development of the offense during spring practices.

“We didn’t turn the ball over as much. My number one concern from last year was turnovers and interceptions,” Anderson said. “We went through the spring fairly clean in that sense. Guys got better and we’re playing faster. I think it’s a good foundation but we’ve got a lot of work left to do.”

Several coaching departures in the offseason have forced Anderson to wear multiple hats in 2023. Along with being the final say in all decisions as head coach, Anderson with have play-calling duties as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Cooper Legas and Co.

“I’ve always loved that part of the game. You just enjoy the strategy that comes behind it, trying to get to the next play. Preparing for the counter or the big explosive play to play off of it. It’s not easy to do as a head coach, but I felt like this was the time to step in. To get the offense in a place that fits our talent.”

Redshirt-senior quarterback Cooper Legas is joined in the quarterbacks’ room by redshirt-junior transfer from Wyoming Levi Williams and redshirt-freshman Chase Tuatagaloa. Freshman McCae Hillstead was in spring camp but not challenging for a job. Bishop Davenport recently announced he has entered the transfer portal.

Anderson removed any controversy when he said that Legas has earned the starting quarterback job.

“It’s Coop’s job to lose. It was going into the spring and he didn’t really do anything to lose it,” Anderson said. “Levi did a great job of developing and getting better. He did not overtake Coop by any means. I think Levi is going to try to make it (quarterback competition) very uncomfortable and close that gap.”

“What we’re doing fits Coop really well. If he can just develop a little bit better sense of anticipation and avoid the loss on short yardage plays or the turnover, then he can absolutely run our offense.”

