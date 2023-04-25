Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Head Coach Blake Anderson Relying On Experienced Quarterback

Apr 25, 2023, 3:20 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head coach Blake Anderson plans to serve as his own offensive coordinator in 2023 after the departure of Anthony Tucker.

Ahead of his third season with USU, Anderson joined Hans & Scotty on the KSL Sports Zone on Monday, April 24.

RELATED: 2023 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule

Anderson, who has led Utah State to back-to-back bowl appearances for the 11th time in program history, has been happy with the development of the offense during spring practices.

“We didn’t turn the ball over as much. My number one concern from last year was turnovers and interceptions,” Anderson said. “We went through the spring fairly clean in that sense. Guys got better and we’re playing faster. I think it’s a good foundation but we’ve got a lot of work left to do.”

RELATED: Artificial Intelligence Names All-Time Best Utah State Football Players

Several coaching departures in the offseason have forced Anderson to wear multiple hats in 2023. Along with being the final say in all decisions as head coach, Anderson with have play-calling duties as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Cooper Legas and Co.

“I’ve always loved that part of the game. You just enjoy the strategy that comes behind it, trying to get to the next play. Preparing for the counter or the big explosive play to play off of it. It’s not easy to do as a head coach, but I felt like this was the time to step in. To get the offense in a place that fits our talent.”

Redshirt-senior quarterback Cooper Legas is joined in the quarterbacks’ room by redshirt-junior transfer from Wyoming Levi Williams and redshirt-freshman Chase Tuatagaloa. Freshman McCae Hillstead was in spring camp but not challenging for a job. Bishop Davenport recently announced he has entered the transfer portal.

Anderson removed any controversy when he said that Legas has earned the starting quarterback job.

RELATED: Josh Davis: CPR By Utah State Football Staff ‘Saved My Life’

“It’s Coop’s job to lose. It was going into the spring and he didn’t really do anything to lose it,” Anderson said. “Levi did a great job of developing and getting better. He did not overtake Coop by any means. I think Levi is going to try to make it (quarterback competition) very uncomfortable and close that gap.”

“What we’re doing fits Coop really well. If he can just develop a little bit better sense of anticipation and avoid the loss on short yardage plays or the turnover, then he can absolutely run our offense.”

RELATED STORIES

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Finishes Third In Rookie Of The Year Vote

Walker Kessler finished third in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting behind winner Paolo Banchero and runner-up Jalen Williams.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Previewing Salt Lake Vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

The Bees head to the only part of Texas in the Mountain time zone as they take on the El Paso Chihuahuas for the first time in 2023.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jets View Aaron Rodgers Trade As ‘Great Opportunity’ For Zach Wilson

The New York Jets are saying all the right things about Zach Wilson after trading for Aaron Rodgers.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Announce Return Of Salt Lake City Summer League In 2023

The Salt Lake City Summer League will be returning for the eighth consecutive year in the Delta Center from July 3-6.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Speaks On Cam Rising Injury Status

Utah football's head coach Kyle Whittingham goes over spring football, Cam Rising's return, and the current state of college athletics.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU DL Alema Pilimai Moves On From Football

One of the oldest players in the BYU football program has moved on.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Utah State Head Coach Blake Anderson Relying On Experienced Quarterback