Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Banks ‘aren’t out of the woods’ after the collapse of SVB and Signature

Apr 25, 2023, 3:39 PM

Costumers lineup outside of the Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara...

Costumers lineup outside of the Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S. March 13, 2023. (REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small)

(REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — A month ago, code blue sirens went off at banks across the globe after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. As banks work to put that painful episode in the rearview mirror, it’s unclear if the situation has stabilized or if it’s the calm before another storm.

More details will come on Friday, when the Federal Reserve is set to release the findings of its investigation into what led to SVB’s collapse.

For now, looking at banks’ deposits may lead you to believe that banks are in better shape than they are, but they “are not out of the woods just yet,” said Ana Arsov, managing director at Moody’s.

After the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank, record levels of deposits poured into Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citibank from mid-size and regional banks.

First Republic Bank reported that its total deposits fell 41% in the first quarter, to $104.5 billion. But deposit activity has been stable since the end of March, the bank’s CEO Michael Roffler said on an earnings call Monday.

That’s the case across US banks both large and small, according to Federal Reserve banking data.

As of April 21, total deposits at First Republic, including the $30 billion infusion it received from large banks, stood at $102.7 billion, down 1.7% from the end of March. The minor decline “reflects seasonal client tax payments,” Roffler said.

Fed rate hikes will continue to test banks

The Federal Reserve’s yearlong rate-hiking campaign, aimed at taming inflation, partly accelerated the banking crisis. The Fed raises interest rates by selling assets, namely Treasury bills. When it does so, the price of bonds tends to fall while yields rise.

SVB ran into trouble because too many of its customers’ funds were locked into bonds. That became a problem when depositors — mostly startups and other tech companies — needed to withdraw more money as other sources of funding dried up. To meet their withdrawal requests, SVB had to sell bonds at an almost $2 billion loss.

Even though many banks are also heavily invested in bonds, SVB was “in many respects very much an outlier,” said Christopher Wolfe, head of North American banks at Fitch Ratings. Its customer base wasn’t diversified enough, a majority of their deposits were uninsured and the bank was overly invested in long-term Treasuries. Taken together, it left the bank more vulnerable to rate hikes than many of its competitors, said Wolfe.

Many banks and their depositors breathed a big sigh of relief after the government announced it would back deposits above the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s $250,000 limit. That subdued some of the panic that ensued from SVB’s collapse.

But many banks are struggling to regain the deposits they lost from the SVB fallout in addition to what they continue to lose as more Americans tap into their savings to afford the higher cost of living. And the Fed’s likely rate hikes at its upcoming meetings will lead to more deposit outflows, said Wolfe.

“Night follows day, that’s going to have an impact,” he said. But it’s not clear if that will ultimately translate into more bank failures.

Regional banks are still reeling

Last week, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded 11 regional banks, an unusual action move for the rating agency to do at once, said Arsov.

The downgrades, which hit lenders including First Republic Bank, US Bancorp, Western Alliance and Zions Bancorp, predominantly stemmed from asset-liability management issues, exposure to the hard-hit commercial real estate sector and declining capital levels, she said.

But to rebuild their capital, these banks will need to pay higher interest rates to lure in more deposits. That will put a cap on how much capital they can raise since it will eat into profitability, Arsov said.

“It doesn’t mean that there’s going to be a flight of deposits akin to what we saw in Silicon Valley, but it still makes these banks more vulnerable to shocks going forward,” she told CNN.

In contrast, larger banks, are well capitalized and are being properly managed to withstand the pressure that comes with rate hikes and other shocks, she said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Consumer

Gummies sold as sleep aids had much higher levels of melatonin than stated on the label, as well as...

Sandee LaMotte

Study finds potentially dangerous doses of melatonin, CBD found in sleep gummies

A new study suggests that some sleep gummies might contain 347% more melatonin than advertised on the label.

18 hours ago

Dave Ramsey...

Tamara Vaifanua

Save More, Worry Less: Money guru Dave Ramsey offers tips to kick start a budget plan

He’s made his career on getting people out of debt. Money guru, Dave Ramsey talked with KSL TV and offered some tips on how to kick start a better budget plan.

18 hours ago

Hopes that were lost as part of a land collapse. (KSL TV/Chopper 5)...

Carter Williams

Draper mayor: 3rd home is at risk of sliding off ‘man-made’ lots

A third home is believed to be at risk of sliding off a filled-in ravine days after two homes were destroyed by a landslide in the area, Draper Mayor Troy Walker said Monday

18 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Utahn get refund for not-delivered TV

If you pay hundreds of dollars for a new TV, you expect to GET the TV. But when a West Jordan woman couldn't get her TV or a refund, it was time to Get Gephardt.

2 days ago

Seth Warren's Polaris RZR sat for months waiting on the recall repair. (Tanner Siegworth/KSL TV)...

Mike Headrick and Cindy St. Clair

Recreational Risk: Polaris RZR owners waiting months for recall fixes

Utahns reached out to KSL Investigators, frustrated they were paying for recalled recreational vehicles they could not use, as they waited months for a fix. KSL Investigator Mike Headrick looks at what’s holding up these safety repairs.

2 days ago

General views of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland, celebrating '100 Years of Wonder' celebratio...

Jon Passantino

Disney begins 2nd wave of layoffs, targeting employees at ESPN, Parks, and other divisions

The Walt Disney Co. will be laying off several thousand employees this week, which is part of a previously announced plan to eliminate 7,000 jobs this year.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Banks ‘aren’t out of the woods’ after the collapse of SVB and Signature