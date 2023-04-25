Close
Price family desperate to find their missing grandpa

Apr 25, 2023

PRICE, Utah — Family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a 77-year-old man that was last seen April 19 in the state of Washington.

According to a GoFundMe* page set up by Laura Olson, Frank Olson was visiting family in Seattle when he went missing.

“Frank left his son’s home without his cell phone intending to get gas. His last known sighting was in Rochester, WA, at the ARCO Gas Station at 11:50 PM,” read part of the page.

Olson has dementia and is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall and 170 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

The GoFundMe page — set up by Frank’s family in Price, Utah — has been organized to raise money for a private investigator.

“Together with the support of a PI, law enforcement, and his large support group, the family is hopeful that we will bring Frank home.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

