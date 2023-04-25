Close
Utah Jazz Announce Return Of Salt Lake City Summer League In 2023

Apr 25, 2023, 3:35 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Summer League will be returning for the eighth consecutive year in the Delta Center from July 3-6.

The Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers will all be competing in the showcase.

The showcase will be the first time that fans can watch basketball in the Delta Center following the rebrand.

“Salt Lake City Summer League is a fun, casual environment where our local community can continue to celebrate their love of basketball during the NBA’s off-season,” said Jonathan Rinehart, president of the Salt Lake City Stars, Jazz Gaming, and Salt Lake City Summer League. “At Summer League, you can feel the electric energy thanks to many players making their NBA debut, and we look forward to giving our passionate, loyal fans a first look at the Jazz’s highly anticipated 2023 draft class.”

The showcase comes less than two weeks after the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22. The NBA Summer League will be held in Las Vegas from July 7-17, with all 30 teams participating.

General public tickets for single games and three-day passes will go on sale in May at SLCSummerLeague.com.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

