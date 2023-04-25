Utah Jazz Announce Return Of Salt Lake City Summer League In 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Summer League will be returning for the eighth consecutive year in the Delta Center from July 3-6.

The Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers will all be competing in the showcase.

Summer hoops in SLC ☀️ Returning for its eighth consecutive year, the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League will take place July 3, 5 and 6th at the 𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙩𝙖 𝘾𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧. Single and three day passes will go on sale in May. Learn more » https://t.co/GjkTzw71EM#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/IpSAnCv9aF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 25, 2023

The showcase will be the first time that fans can watch basketball in the Delta Center following the rebrand.

“Salt Lake City Summer League is a fun, casual environment where our local community can continue to celebrate their love of basketball during the NBA’s off-season,” said Jonathan Rinehart, president of the Salt Lake City Stars, Jazz Gaming, and Salt Lake City Summer League. “At Summer League, you can feel the electric energy thanks to many players making their NBA debut, and we look forward to giving our passionate, loyal fans a first look at the Jazz’s highly anticipated 2023 draft class.”

The showcase comes less than two weeks after the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22. The NBA Summer League will be held in Las Vegas from July 7-17, with all 30 teams participating.

NBA Summer League is set to take place July 7-17 in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/VQonlEE6i5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 28, 2023

General public tickets for single games and three-day passes will go on sale in May at SLCSummerLeague.com.

