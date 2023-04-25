Close
Jets View Aaron Rodgers Trade As ‘Great Opportunity’ For Zach Wilson

Apr 25, 2023, 4:10 PM

KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The New York Jets have a new starting quarterback after trading for future Hall of Fame signal-caller Aaron Rodgers.

While Rodgers changes the outlook for the Jets in the short term, what does it mean for Zach Wilson?

The former BYU star lost his starting job last season after poor play on the field, compounded by quotes in press conferences that didn’t win over his locker room. Even before Rodgers was officially on board with the Jets, head coach Robert Saleh noted that Wilson was the No. 2 quarterback on a depth chart that featured no one else.

Fast forward to today, Wilson could be the third quarterback. Along with Rodgers, the Jets added Rodgers’s former backup in Green Bay, Tim Boyle, earlier this offseason.

Jets GM Joe Douglas praises Zach Wilson after Rodgers trade

It’s a 180-degree change from two years ago when Saleh and Jets GM Joe Douglas were thrilled to land Wilson in the draft. So are they still optimistic about his potential with Rodgers joining the franchise?

Douglas addressed Jets reporters on Tuesday in a pre-draft press conference. He was asked by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo if there was any consideration with the Rodgers trade in what it could mean for Wilson.

“Yeah, I feel like this is going to be a great thing for Zach,” said Douglas. “I spoke to you guys at the Combine, and Zach’s ceiling is unlimited, and no one works harder, no one loves ball more than Zach Wilson. Him having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a First Ballot Hall of Fame quarterback every day, every hour he’s in the building, that’s a great opportunity and a great experience.”

Hands-on experience

Wilson finished last season with a 5-4 record as the starting quarterback. He passed for 1,688 yards and six touchdowns but had seven interceptions. Wilson completed 54.5% of his passes.

One of Wilson’s five wins last season came across Rodgers and the Packers in Green Bay. The Jets won 27-10.

When Wilson was in college at BYU, he often pointed to how Rodgers was a quarterback he looked up to and studied. Now he will get hands-on experience.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

