Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Walker Kessler Finishes Third In Rookie Of The Year Vote

Apr 25, 2023, 5:14 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Walker Kessler finished third in the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year vote.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, the top overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft won the award in commanding fashion, with Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Jalen Williams finishing second in the vote.

Kessler’s third-place finish is the highest by a Jazz rookie since Donovan Mitchell earned the second-most votes, losing to Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons in 2018.

Kessler Finishes Third In Rookie Of The Year Vote

Banchero had the most impressive statistical season of any rookie in the NBA averaging 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists despite shooting just 42 percent from the floor and 29 percent from the free-throw line.

The Orlando Magic finished with a 34-48 record, the sixth-worst record in the NBA.

Williams averaged 14.1 points in his debut season with the Thunder adding 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 52 percent shooting from the floor and 35 percent from the three-point line.

The wing was the 12th pick in the draft by the Thunder and helped lead Oklahoma City to the 10th seed in the West, and a spot and the final spot in the Play-In tournament.

Kessler averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks which led all rookies.

The Jazz rookie came up two field goal attempts short of qualifying as the league’s leader in field goal percentage at 72 percent.

Kessler became the first rookie since Tim Duncan to have four games with at least seven blocks, and is the first player ever to record a double-double while shooting 100 percent from the field in his NBA debut.

Banchero, Williams, and Kessler are all locks to be named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team which will be announced in May.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Previewing Salt Lake Vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

The Bees head to the only part of Texas in the Mountain time zone as they take on the El Paso Chihuahuas for the first time in 2023.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jets View Aaron Rodgers Trade As ‘Great Opportunity’ For Zach Wilson

The New York Jets are saying all the right things about Zach Wilson after trading for Aaron Rodgers.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Announce Return Of Salt Lake City Summer League In 2023

The Salt Lake City Summer League will be returning for the eighth consecutive year in the Delta Center from July 3-6.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Head Coach Blake Anderson Relying On Experienced Quarterback

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson plans to serve as his own offensive coordinator in 2023 after the departure of Anthony Tucker.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Speaks On Cam Rising Injury Status

Utah football's head coach Kyle Whittingham goes over spring football, Cam Rising's return, and the current state of college athletics.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU DL Alema Pilimai Moves On From Football

One of the oldest players in the BYU football program has moved on.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Walker Kessler Finishes Third In Rookie Of The Year Vote