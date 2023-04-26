Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & CRASHES

International doctor revives patient following crash in Kanab

Apr 25, 2023, 6:12 PM

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

(Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

KANAB, Utah — A doctor from Germany revived a passenger Tuesday following a two-car crash on U.S. Route 89 in Kanab.

The crash happened near milepost 53 at approximately 9 a.m.

According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, two cars were traveling eastbound on U.S. 89, approaching a wide load, which was being escorted by UHP. The first car — a white Toyota RAV4 — pulled over to the right to yield while the second car — a blue Nissan Altima — didn’t slow down or move over.

“The driver of Vehicle No.1 (Nissan) was distracted by observing the wide load and did not notice that other traffic had properly pulled over and stopped,” the release stated.

After the wide load passed, the Nissan collided with the back of the Toyota.

A passenger in the second row of the Nissan then had a medical emergency.

Troopers said a cardiologist doctor from Germany arrived on scene shortly after the crash occurred and revived the patient. The individual was then transported by helicopter to an area hospital in stable condition.

All other passengers were uninjured.

(Utah Highway Patrol) (Utah Highway Patrol)

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Traffic & Crashes

The scene of the fatal crash on Highway 89 north of Wallsburg. (Courtesy of a KSLTV Viewer)...

Madison Swenson and Larry D. Curtis

Two killed in four-car crash near Deer Creek Reservoir

Two people are dead after a four-car collision Tuesday afternoon near Wallsburg.

8 days ago

Life Flight transports snowmobiler...

Cary Schwanitz

Snowmobiler hits a wall of snow, transported to hospital

A helicopter transported one man to the hospital following a snowmobile crash Saturday near Heber.

10 days ago

Train derailment north of Rockwood, Maine. (Rockwood Fire & Rescue)...

Samantha Beech and Nicki Brown

Freight train engines, cars derail and catch fire in Maine

Officials say several cars on a freight train have derailed and caught fire in rural Maine.

11 days ago

Gwendolyn Doner, 19, died following a head-on, wrong-way crash in 2021. Her family contends in a ne...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com and Shara Park, KSL TV

Medical overdose, not wrong-way crash, killed woman in 2021, lawsuit says

The parents of a Utah woman who died following a wrong-way crash in 2021 have filed a lawsuit claiming an overdose from emergency workers killed her and not injuries sustained in the crash.

12 days ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Madison Swenson

Man dies after car lands upside down in American Fork River

A 56-year-old man died Wednesday after his vehicle crashed and landed upside down in the American Fork River.

12 days ago

FILE (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)...

Madison Swenson

4 ejected from car in Tooele County, transported to hospital

Five people were taken to the hospital Wednesday following a rollover crash in Tooele County. Four of those passengers were ejected.  

14 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

International doctor revives patient following crash in Kanab