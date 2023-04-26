International doctor revives patient following crash in Kanab

KANAB, Utah — A doctor from Germany revived a passenger Tuesday following a two-car crash on U.S. Route 89 in Kanab.

The crash happened near milepost 53 at approximately 9 a.m.

According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, two cars were traveling eastbound on U.S. 89, approaching a wide load, which was being escorted by UHP. The first car — a white Toyota RAV4 — pulled over to the right to yield while the second car — a blue Nissan Altima — didn’t slow down or move over.

“The driver of Vehicle No.1 (Nissan) was distracted by observing the wide load and did not notice that other traffic had properly pulled over and stopped,” the release stated.

After the wide load passed, the Nissan collided with the back of the Toyota.

A passenger in the second row of the Nissan then had a medical emergency.

Troopers said a cardiologist doctor from Germany arrived on scene shortly after the crash occurred and revived the patient. The individual was then transported by helicopter to an area hospital in stable condition.

All other passengers were uninjured.