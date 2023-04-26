UDOT making safety improvements on SR 36 in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation is improving safety along state Route 36 in Tooele County.

There’s a stretch of that highway where crossover crashes happen all too often.

It’s particularly dangerous on SR 36, from Pool Canyon Road to Sunset Road.

UDOT is adding raised median barriers to separate north and southbound lanes of traffic.

“It’s heavily used all throughout day and night and there are a whole lot of distracted driving and cross-over accidents, which is the worst type of accident there can be,” UDOT project manager Oanh Le-Spradin said. “So installing the median barriers in the area will prevent these type of accidents in the future. This is also one of the higher seed facilities that we have so there’s not much room for error when you’re going at that speed.”

UDOT said it received a grant for the project after discovering a surge in crashes in that area.

It’s one of UDOT’s priorities, a project they described as turn and burn.

Commuters should plan on partial closures.

The bulk of the work will be done overnight on Thursdays through Sundays starting at 6 p.m. and lasting through 6 a.m.

Construction should wrap up by early June.