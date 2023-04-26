American Fork home unlivable after fire

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — At least two people have been displaced following a house fire in American Fork.

The fire broke out in the area of 700 North and 300 East just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Battalion Chief Justin Whatcott with American Fork Fire and Rescue said two people were inside the home at the time, but they were able to get out safely.

Fire crews then spent about 45 minutes attacking the flames, which did not spread beyond the home. Whatcott said the home sustained significant damage and is not livable at this time.

The cause remains under investigation. Other responding agencies included Lone Peak Fire, as well as the Pleasant Grove and Lehi fire departments.