Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

American Fork home unlivable after fire

Apr 25, 2023, 6:46 PM | Updated: 6:53 pm

(Anthony Hernandez)...

(Anthony Hernandez)

(Anthony Hernandez)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — At least two people have been displaced following a house fire in American Fork.

The fire broke out in the area of 700 North and 300 East just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Battalion Chief Justin Whatcott with American Fork Fire and Rescue said two people were inside the home at the time, but they were able to get out safely.

Fire crews then spent about 45 minutes attacking the flames, which did not spread beyond the home. Whatcott said the home sustained significant damage and is not livable at this time.

The cause remains under investigation. Other responding agencies included Lone Peak Fire, as well as the Pleasant Grove and Lehi fire departments.

(Anthony Hernandez) (Anthony Hernandez) (Anthony Hernandez)

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Madison Swenson

Man arrested after attempting to kidnap 12-year-old girl in Salt Lake City

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after police say he attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl as she was walking to school in Salt Lake City.

20 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Ogden officers ruled justified in punching man; family plans to sue

The Ogden Police Department has ruled its officers were justified in a use-of-force case and are explaining the full situation that led two officers to punch a man as he laid on the ground.

20 hours ago

(KSLTV)...

Jed Boal

Utah ski areas enjoy spring surge of visitors

It was another powder day in Utah’s mountains. People are still skiing and snowboarding and enjoying fresh snow in the last week of April.

20 hours ago

Firefighters shore up a structure...

Mike Anderson

Utah responders practice earthquake rescue in condemned Utah church

Earthquakes and building collapses can make for some of the most dangerous rescue scenarios firefighters have to face.

20 hours ago

Bryan Bradbury's home being repaired because of the sinking effecting his home. (KSLTV)...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck

Several Woods Cross homes are sinking without a clear explanation

Woods Cross homeowner is wondering who and what is to blame for his sinking house, which is costing him thousands of dollars. 

20 hours ago

Worker adding median barriers on SR 36...

Katija Stjepovic

UDOT making safety improvements on SR 36 in Tooele County

The Utah Department of Transportation is improving safety along state Route 36 in Tooele County.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

American Fork home unlivable after fire