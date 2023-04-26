Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

3 TSA officers injured in ‘unprovoked and brazen’ attack by traveler at Phoenix airport

Apr 25, 2023, 7:51 PM | Updated: 7:53 pm

Three Transportation Security Administration officers were injured in an "unprovoked and brazen" at...

Three Transportation Security Administration officers were injured in an "unprovoked and brazen" attack by a female traveler at a Phoenix airport Tuesday morning, the agency said. (Matt York/AP via CNN)

(Matt York/AP via CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Three Transportation Security Administration officers were injured in an “unprovoked and brazen” attack by a female traveler at a Phoenix airport Tuesday morning, the agency said.

The TSA officers were working at a security checkpoint at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport just before 6 a.m. local time when they were attacked by the traveler during the security screening process, the TSA said in a statement.

The Phoenix Police Department responded and arrested a 19-year-old, a spokesperson told CNN.

Two of the officers were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released, according to the TSA. Authorities did not provide details on the nature of their injuries.

Officials have also not said what led up to the attack, which TSA said resulted the closure of the security checkpoint.

“We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day. Unfortunately, this situation not only resulted in three of our TSA officers being injured, but inconvenienced approximately 450 travelers who had to be redirected to a nearby checkpoint for security screening due to the actions of this traveler,” the TSA statement said.

The TSA said it will pursue independent enforcement actions against the traveler. It warned that those who commit physical violence against its employees will be prosecuted and could face fines of nearly $14,000.

“We continue to monitor the recoveries of the employees involved in this incident and are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. TSA will also pursue independent enforcement actions against the traveler,” it said.

It’s not the first such incident at the airport. In 2019, five TSA agents were injured there when a man tried to rush through a security checkpoint, according to officials at the time.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Mattel on Tuesday introduced its first-ever version of the Barbie doll representing a person with D...

Parija Kavilanz

Mattel introduces first Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome

Mattel on Tuesday introduced its first-ever version of the Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome.

20 hours ago

Law enforcement forcibly clear the Montana House of Representatives gallery during a protest after ...

Eric Bradner, Raja Razek and Amanda Jackson

Montana House ends early after rally for silenced transgender lawmaker

Montana legislators canceled a floor session on Tuesday after protesters were arrested, demanding that transgender lawmaker Rep. Zooey Zephyr be allowed to speak.

20 hours ago

The courtroom sketches of Summer Shiflet, testifying against her sister, Lori Vallow Daybell (Lisa ...

Simone Seikaly and Hugo Rikard Bell

Vallow Daybell’s sister says she was lied to about Tylee and JJ’s safety

The second day of the fourth week of Lori Vallow Daybell's trial began with more information about timelines, and then a devastating phone call between sisters.

20 hours ago

Costumers lineup outside of the Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara...

Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

Banks ‘aren’t out of the woods’ after the collapse of SVB and Signature

A month ago, code blue sirens went off at banks across the globe after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. As banks work to put that painful episode in the rearview mirror, it's unclear if the situation has stabilized or if it's the calm before another storm.

20 hours ago

Water flows from Bridalveil Fall (LOWER C) in Yosemite Valley, after the last of a series of atmosp...

Amy Taxin and Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

Yosemite closes over flooding threat as huge snowpack melts

Park officials are temporarily closing much of the famed Yosemite Valley due to a forecast of flooding as rising temperatures are expected to melt the massive snowpack accumulated in California’s mountains from a series of winter storms.

20 hours ago

John Travolta was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Tony Manero in "Saturday ...

Toyin Owoseje

John Travolta’s white ‘Saturday Night Fever’ suit fetches $260K at auction

The white three-piece suit worn by John Travolta in "Saturday Night Fever" fetched $260,000 at a California auction.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

3 TSA officers injured in ‘unprovoked and brazen’ attack by traveler at Phoenix airport