Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Alabama police: 89 shots fired into crowded Sweet 16 party

Apr 25, 2023, 8:33 PM

This photo provided by the Tallapoosa Co. Sheriffs Dept. shows Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, 20. Wilson LaM...

This photo provided by the Tallapoosa Co. Sheriffs Dept. shows Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, 20. Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, 20, Tyreese McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, have been arrested and charged with reckless murder in connection with a shooting that killed four young people at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party in rural Alabama, investigators announced Wednesday. April 19, 2023. (Tallapoosa Co. Sheriffs Dept. via AP)

(Tallapoosa Co. Sheriffs Dept. via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama investigator on Tuesday described a charged six people with reckless murder.

The lead investigator in the case testified at a court hearing that could determine if the three adults accused in last week’s shooting will be held without bond. The three juvenile defendants will have separate hearings. The judge did not immediately issue a ruling.

“Multiple shell casings. Blood everywhere,” Special Agent Jess Thornton said. The crime scene was like nothing he’d encountered in 18 years with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, he said.

Shell casings from four types of handguns were recovered at the dance studio just off the town square in Dadeville, about an hour’s drive northeast of Montgomery, Thornton said.

Evidence indicates at least one of the handguns had been altered for rapid fire, he said. “Witnesses said it sounded like a machine gun.”

Investigators have not discussed a motive or what they believe led to the shooting. Thornton said the six defendants are relatives or friends. They were not invited to the party but had travelled from Auburn and Tuskegee to attend it.

Thornton said five of the six defendants admitting being at the party and firing guns. The sixth suspect did not admit being there, but the co-defendants said he was there and fired a gun, Thornton said. The investigator said at least five of the six met after the party at a parking lot in a nearby city.

The three adult defendants are Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn; Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee; and Willie George Brown Jr., 19, also of Auburn.

However, a defense lawyer suggested that one of the slain partygoers had fired first.

George Bulls, a lawyer for Willie Brown, asked the state investigator if there were at least some statements about one of the deceased individuals, Corbin Holston, being the one who started the shooting.

Thornton replied that was true.

Thornton testified that Holston, 23, of Dadeville, was found with a 40-caliber gun sitting on his chest. Thornton said the position of the gun, which had been fired, struck him as odd. “Almost like it was placed there,” Thornton said.

Thornton said there were about 50 to 60 people crammed inside the party venue, which measured about 38 feet (12 meters) by 26 feet (8 meters), when the gunfire erupted.

Earlier in the evening there was a loud noise when a speaker fell over and at least one person lifted their shirt to indicate they had a gun, Thornton said. That led to an announcement telling people with guns to leave. The shooting happened shortly after, he said. He did not say if the person who lifted their shirt was one of the defendants.

Two Dadeville High School seniors, Phil Dowdell, 18, and Shaunkivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith, 17, were killed. Also killed were Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins, 19, and Holston, 23.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Madison Swenson

Man arrested after attempting to kidnap 12-year-old girl in Salt Lake City

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after police say he attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl as she was walking to school in Salt Lake City.

1 day ago

Three Transportation Security Administration officers were injured in an "unprovoked and brazen" at...

Ross Levitt and Pete Muntean

3 TSA officers injured in ‘unprovoked and brazen’ attack by traveler at Phoenix airport

Three Transportation Security Administration officers were injured in an "unprovoked and brazen" attack by a female traveler at a Phoenix airport Tuesday morning, the agency said.

1 day ago

The courtroom sketches of Summer Shiflet, testifying against her sister, Lori Vallow Daybell (Lisa ...

Simone Seikaly and Hugo Rikard Bell

Vallow Daybell’s sister says she was lied to about Tylee and JJ’s safety

The second day of the fourth week of Lori Vallow Daybell's trial began with more information about timelines, and then a devastating phone call between sisters.

1 day ago

street in Ogden Utah...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah man charged with manslaughter for shooting, killing his wife in their bedroom

Christopher James Trivino, 28, shot and killed his wife when he saw an unidentified figure in his dark bedroom on Nov. 19, 2022.

1 day ago

handcuffs...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Police: Utah man jailed again for inappropriate conduct with teen girl

An Ephraim man convicted of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with a teen girl is in trouble again after police say he started a sexual relationship with another teenage girl just one month after getting out of jail.

1 day ago

(File)...

Pat Reavy

Man killed in shootout with West Jordan police had long criminal history

West Jordan police say a man killed during an exchange of gunfire with officers over the weekend had an extensive criminal history and had been arrested by officers just last week.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Alabama police: 89 shots fired into crowded Sweet 16 party