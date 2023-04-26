Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Tips for parents building a financial foundation

Apr 26, 2023, 9:54 AM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Raising kids can be expensive. In today’s “Save more, worry less,” KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua looks at the ways parents with young kids, or soon to be parents, can establish a financial foundation.

There’s a lot to figure out. What’s the best way to save for college? What type of savings account should I use?

Here are four steps to get you started, according to CNBC:

Save for future education costs by starting a 529 plan for your kid.

The investments grow tax-free, and withdrawals are also tax-free if used for qualified expenses such as books, computers, room, and board.

In Utah, there’s no minimum contribution to open an account; you can contribute up to $540,000.

Invest on your child’s behalf

There are accounts you can set up in the name of your child and control until they become adults. From there, they can use the money however they choose.

If you don’t have a will, you should consider getting one

The legal document spells out what will happen to your belongings and assets when you die.

There’s a guardianship clause in wills that lays out a parent’s wishes about who will have physical custody of their children if anything happens to them.

If both parents pass away early, and there’s no living guardian, the state or court will generally decide what happens to the child.

Use a dependent care flexible use spending account

Through your employer, you can set aside money on a pre-tax basis to help pay for out-of-pocket expenses, such as day care, after school programs and summer day camps.

Financial advisors suggest parents teach their kids to set aside money for themselves, talk about savings and use apps that can help them establish some healthy habits.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

The aftermath of the Draper landslide from Saturday morning. (KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Edge Homes to demolish remaining portion of partially collapsed Draper home

The remaining part of a home that collapsed and fell into a Draper ravine over the weekend is set to be demolished.

11 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

Layton woman struggles to claim money owed to her from her dissolved business

Utah's Unclaimed Property Division has millions of dollars that it wants to reconnect with the rightful owner. But for a Layton woman, getting her money back has been easier said than done. So she decided it was time to Get Gephardt.

1 day ago

The the entrance to the Utah Supreme Court at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City is pictured...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Utah Supreme Court cancels oral arguments in lawsuit challenging state’s abortion ban

Utah's Supreme Court canceled oral arguments in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the state's abortion ban, asking both sides to weigh in on a new legislative rule change.

1 day ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Madison Swenson

Man arrested after attempting to kidnap 12-year-old girl in Salt Lake City

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after police say he attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl as she was walking to school in Salt Lake City.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Ogden officers ruled justified in punching man; family plans to sue

The Ogden Police Department has ruled its officers were justified in a use-of-force case and are explaining the full situation that led two officers to punch a man as he laid on the ground.

1 day ago

(KSLTV)...

Jed Boal

Utah ski areas enjoy spring surge of visitors

It was another powder day in Utah’s mountains. People are still skiing and snowboarding and enjoying fresh snow in the last week of April.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Tips for parents building a financial foundation