Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former NFL Player Says Cameron Latu’s Game Translates To Next Level

Apr 26, 2023, 10:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former NFL player and current KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2023 NFL Draft prospect and former Olympus High standout and Alabama tight end Cameron Latu.

RELATED STORIES

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Latu’s potential as an NFL player and his fit in the professional game during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, April 23.

During his conversation with Sam Farnsworth, the former NFL defender highlighted Latu’s playing career at Alabama as something that will translate to the next level.

Sylvester pointed out Latu’s strong hands, route running, toughness, and ability to get yards after the catch.

“You can use him in many different ways,” Sylvester said of Latu. “Tremendous upside.”

Farnsworth then asked what the former NFL linebacker projects as Latu’s role in the NFL.

“He has all the intangibles to be a No. 1 tight end,” Sylvester replied. “But I see him as being a backup a George Kittle or like a Travis Kelce…I see him being very successful as your No. 2 or No. 3 tight end.”

For more on Sylvester’s breakdown of Latu, see the video above.

About Cameron Latu

The Chrisholm, Minnesota native moved to Salt Lake City in 2013. He went to Olympus High and had a standout prep career with the Titans. In 2018, Latu began attending the University of Alabama. He redshirted his true freshman season and played on special teams the following season.

In 2021, Latu had a breakout season for the Crimson Tide with eight touchdowns. He finished his career at Alabama with 56 receptions for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The former Titans standout was unable to participate in workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine due to injury. Latu reportedly suffered a hamstring tweak prior to the start of the Combine workouts.

Cameron Latu at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Weight: 242 lbs.

Arm: 32 and 3/8 inches

Hand: 9 and 1/2 inches

Latu at Alabama’s Pro Day

40-Yard Dash: 4.78 seconds

Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches

Bench Press: 14 reps

RELATED: Local Players Impress At 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Signs Idaho Vandal Forward Nigel Burris To 2023-24 Roster

Utah State announced the addition of former Idaho Vandal forward Nigel Burris to the 2023-24 men's basketball roster on Wednesday.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Been There, Done That: Stanley Cup Winners Bolster NHL Playoff Teams

Before the Seattle Kraken played the first playoff game in franchise history, players heard from those who have already won the Stanley Cup.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NHL Players Shrug Off Concerns After Morgan Barron’s Skate To Face

Morgan Barron’s stitched-up face sent a shudder across the league. That doesn't mean his fellow players are ready to cover up.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

ChatGPT Ranks Best Salt Lake Bees Players Of All-Time

The Salt Lake Bees, affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, opened their 29th season of Triple-A baseball in April 2023.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Finishes Third In Rookie Of The Year Vote

Walker Kessler finished third in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting behind winner Paolo Banchero and runner-up Jalen Williams.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Previewing Salt Lake Vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

The Bees head to the only part of Texas in the Mountain time zone as they take on the El Paso Chihuahuas for the first time in 2023.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Former NFL Player Says Cameron Latu’s Game Translates To Next Level