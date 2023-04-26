Former NFL Player Says Cameron Latu’s Game Translates To Next Level

SALT LAKE CITY – Former NFL player and current KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2023 NFL Draft prospect and former Olympus High standout and Alabama tight end Cameron Latu.

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Latu’s potential as an NFL player and his fit in the professional game during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, April 23.

During his conversation with Sam Farnsworth, the former NFL defender highlighted Latu’s playing career at Alabama as something that will translate to the next level.

Sylvester pointed out Latu’s strong hands, route running, toughness, and ability to get yards after the catch.

“You can use him in many different ways,” Sylvester said of Latu. “Tremendous upside.”

Farnsworth then asked what the former NFL linebacker projects as Latu’s role in the NFL.

“He has all the intangibles to be a No. 1 tight end,” Sylvester replied. “But I see him as being a backup a George Kittle or like a Travis Kelce…I see him being very successful as your No. 2 or No. 3 tight end.”

About Cameron Latu

The Chrisholm, Minnesota native moved to Salt Lake City in 2013. He went to Olympus High and had a standout prep career with the Titans. In 2018, Latu began attending the University of Alabama. He redshirted his true freshman season and played on special teams the following season.

In 2021, Latu had a breakout season for the Crimson Tide with eight touchdowns. He finished his career at Alabama with 56 receptions for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The former Titans standout was unable to participate in workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine due to injury. Latu reportedly suffered a hamstring tweak prior to the start of the Combine workouts.

Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Weight: 242 lbs.

Arm: 32 and 3/8 inches

Hand: 9 and 1/2 inches

Latu at Alabama’s Pro Day

40-Yard Dash: 4.78 seconds

Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches

Bench Press: 14 reps

