Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah still has the highest population of children in the US — but they’re growing up

Apr 26, 2023, 11:30 AM

Sunset Junior High would be rebuilt from money in the Davis School District bond measure. (KSL TV)...

Sunset Junior High would be rebuilt from money in the Davis School District bond measure. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s population continues to have the largest percentage of children in the nation; however, that percentage continues to decline, matching trends in other states, according to recently released Census Bureau estimations.

The Census Bureau finds that about 27.6% of all Utahns are younger than 18, according to age estimates for every state released earlier this month. The data complements state and county population estimates that had already been released.

While Utah’s percentage is nearly 3 percentage points ahead of any other state in the nation, it’s also a decrease of 1.4 percentage points from the 2020 Census and 3.9 percentage points from the 2010 census. The national rate also dropped from 22.2% to 21.7% between the 2021 and 2022 estimates.

The findings aren’t much of a surprise for state experts, though. It shows the continuation of a nationwide trend they’ve tracked since about the beginning of the Great Recession.

“In general, the birth rate is going down (and has been) historically for a long time,” says Mike Hollingshaus, senior demographer at the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. “In Utah, especially, it’s gone down a lot since around 2008.”

Meanwhile, he said people are living “a lot longer” than they did three or four decades ago, which also drives up the median age of a population.

This ongoing trend has its pros and cons. In theory, it could mean more Utahns are entering the labor force, especially if Utah’s 18- to 60-year-old population is growing, Hollingshaus said. On the downside, it could result in rising health care costs, especially as people live longer.

It may also impact schools, a subject that Mallory Bateman, Gardner Policy Institute’s director of demographic research, focuses heavily on. She co-authored a study on Utah’s school- and college-age populations in December, which estimates that Utah will gain about 284,000 school- and college-age groups by 2060, the slowest increase of any age group projected over the next 40 years.

About two-thirds of the state’s growth is anticipated to happen in Utah County, while some counties, including Salt Lake, are forecast to lose child population over that time. If the projections hold up, the percentage of Utahns within the K-12 and college system will slip from about 22% to about 15%.

Interestingly enough, the study was published a few weeks after state auditors released a report that found enrollment in the Salt Lake City School District dropped 17% between fall 2013 and fall 2022, and that the district would need to close at least six schools to reach 75% utilization of the district’s building space.

District officials told KSL NewsRadio at the time that the audit didn’t take into account the need for children to have schools in their neighborhoods but it did raise “tough questions” the district will have to consider in the future.

The situation there may foreshadow some of the discussions other schools and districts will face in the future if the population trends continue as projected.

It’s difficult to know if those projections will hold up, though. Hollingshaus points out there could be some minor jumps in rates when the children born just before 2008 start to get into child-bearing ages. He also acknowledges that experts never really projected the baby boom that took place between the 1940s and 1960s, so it’s always possible a surprise baby boom could be somewhere on the horizon.

“The future is not set,” he said. “If you had (a baby boom), then your birthrates would go up considerably and that would certainly change things.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises Utah drivers with free gas cards

It's Wednesday, which means Casey Scott had a few $50 gas cards to give to some Utah drivers!

15 hours ago

FILE PHOTO...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Woman accused of spending thousands of elderly father’s money on trips, cosmetic surgery

SOUTH JORDAN — A woman accused of spending tens, and possibly hundreds, of thousands of dollars of her elderly father’s retirement money on items such as airfare, travel and cosmetic surgery has been arrested. Athena Crane Monson, 54, was arrested by South Jordan police on Tuesday at the Salt Lake International Airport as she returned […]

15 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Madison Swenson

UPDATE: One juvenile girl dead after shooting at SLC home; two detained

One person has died following a shooting at a Salt Lake City home, which prompted a brief lockout at four nearby schools.

15 hours ago

Overlook of Maze Canyon in Canyonlands National Park. (Kait Thomas/National Park Service)...

Madison Swenson

Man found dead near unoccupied car in Canyonlands National Park

A 48-year-old Colorado man was found dead Monday in Canyonlands National Park.

15 hours ago

(FILE)...

Pat Reavy

Drunken Utah man was speeding with grandson in car when he caused fatal crash, charges say

A West Jordan man, 72, who police say was driving nearly 100 mph on an off-ramp while intoxicated when he struck another vehicle, has been charged in connection with the other driver's death.

15 hours ago

A for sale sign is seen as kids play outside along Harvest Point Drive in South Jordan....

Tamara Vaifanua

Tips for parents building a financial foundation

Raising kids can be expensive. In today’s "Save more, worry less," KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua looks at the ways parents with young kids, or soon to be parents, can establish a financial foundation.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Utah still has the highest population of children in the US — but they’re growing up