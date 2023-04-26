Close
CRIME

1 of the 4 men who escaped Mississippi jail shot, wounded an officer

Apr 26, 2023, 10:58 AM

From left: Jerry Raynes, Dylan Arrington, Corey Harrison and Casey Grayson escaped from a Mississip...

From left: Jerry Raynes, Dylan Arrington, Corey Harrison and Casey Grayson escaped from a Mississippi jail over the weekend, authorities say. (Hinds County Sheriff's Department via CNN)

(Hinds County Sheriff's Department via CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — One of the four men who escaped from a Mississippi jail was found at a home in Leake County and opened fire on a law enforcement officer, the local sheriff’s office said.

“At around 7:10 a.m. the suspect shot from within his location in the home striking Investigator Horn in the lower right leg,” the Leake County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

“Horn was transported to Leake Baptist where he was stabilized.”

The deputy was the only officer injured in the incident, which lasted about two hours, the sheriff’s department said.

It was not immediately clear how the incident was resolved.

Authorities have not explicitly named which of the four escapees was involved in the shooting.

But in a previous post, the Leake County Sheriff’s Office warned residents to beware of Dylan Arrington — who is suspected of killing a man before stealing his truck during his escape.

“Attached is a photo of the escapee. He is believed to be wearing dark colored sweatpants and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. Use extreme caution and notify emergency personnel immediately!” the sheriff’s department warned.

“If you have suspicions of a trespasser on your property, please notify the Sheriffs Office, (instead of) taking matters into your own hands. If you hear noises, see something/someone, please notify us!”

At least 1 person has been killed during the escape

The four escapees were reported missing after a routine headcount around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Monday.

Authorities said Arrington, 22; Casey Grayson, 24; Corey Harrison, 22; and Jerry Raynes, 51, escaped from Raymond Detention Center, about 15 miles west of downtown Jackson.

After the jail was placed on lockdown, staff found two breaches inside the facility — one in a cell and another in the roof, the sheriff said. Authorities believe the group climbed onto the roof around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, camped there, and left the property at different times, he said.

Arrington is suspected of shooting and killing a man in Jackson Monday before stealing the victim’s red Dodge Ram 1500 truck and driving away, Jackson Police Chief James E. Davis said in a statement.

Police officers who were called to the scene found the victim lying unresponsive in the roadway on Monday evening, Davis said. Investigators determined the victim had pulled over on the side of the road to help Arrington, who appeared to have wrecked a motorcycle that had been stolen moments earlier, Davis said.

Based on information gathered, investigators believe Arrington shot the victim several times and then stole his truck, Davis said.

The truck was last seen heading south on Interstate 55 in the nearby city of Terry, Mississippi, Davis said. “This suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous,” he added.

At least one of the other men is believed to have escaped in a vehicle to Texas, the sheriff said.

A witness reported seeing a Hinds County Public Works vehicle crash through a gate around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jones said. That vehicle was later found abandoned more than 400 miles away in Spring Valley Village, Texas, he said.

Another truck was stolen near the detention center at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, and a witness described two unidentified men in the vehicle, Jones said. Though investigators have not been able confirm it, they believe that theft is connected to the escapees, he said.

The stolen red Chevy Silverado was last seen Monday morning headed into Mississippi’s Rankin County, which is east of Jackson, he said.

As of Tuesday, none of the four had been captured.

“We are actively and aggressively looking for these individuals, and we hope to have them back in custody soon,” Jones said.

The sheriff’s office is conducting both an administrative and criminal investigation into the escape, Jones said. Once captured, the men now face additional charges of escape and possibly auto theft in addition to those they were already facing, Jones added.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

