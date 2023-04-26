Close
Utah State Signs Idaho Vandal Forward Nigel Burris To 2023-24 Roster

Apr 26, 2023, 11:04 AM

BY


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State announced the addition of former Idaho Vandal forward Nigel Burris to the 2023-24 men’s basketball roster on Wednesday.

Burris was named the Big Sky Freshman of the Year last season.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game on 52.7% from the field and 44.8% from three.

Burris started in 25 games and played in all 32 for the Vandals.

The best game of his freshman campaign came in the Big Sky tournament when he dropped 21 points against runner-up Northern Arizona.

The San Francisco native played two seasons at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California. He helped lead the Monarchs to two WCAL league championships and two Central Coast Section championships.

The program boasted a 40-6 record while Burris attended. In 2022, he committed to Idaho as a three-star power forward.

The Aggies are coming off of an NCAA Tournament birth and a 26-9 record. USU lost to the Missouri Tigers in the first round.

Shortly after the loss, it was announced that head coach Ryan Odom would be leaving his position at Utah State to coach at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Utah State brought in Danny Sprinkle from Montana State University to lead the Aggies in the 2023-24 season.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

