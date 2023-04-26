Jaren Hall Explains What An NFL Team Will Be Getting In Him

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall is preparing for a life-changing weekend. Hall is waiting to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL draft.

There are a lot of talking heads this time of the year weighing in on whether a draft prospect will be successful or not in the NFL. Sometimes it’s just best to go to the player directly to determine what they could provide a pro team.

In an exclusive interview, KSL Sports spoke with Hall about the NFL draft process. While also asking what an NFL team will get in him if they draft him.

Jaren Hall: “Resilient competitor”

“I think they’re going to get a very resilient competitor,” Hall said to KSL Sports. “I mean, that’s what it takes to play at the next level, in my opinion.”

Hall showed that resiliency as BYU’s starting quarterback. The former two-sport standout (baseball) navigated injuries during his collegiate career at BYU. He had concussions, a hip injury, cracked ribs, plus an ankle injury. Yet, through it all, he led BYU to eight victories over Power Five opponents during his two seasons as the starting quarterback. While also throwing 52 touchdowns to only 11 interceptions.

“Obviously, I haven’t played a snap yet [in the NFL]; I just see resiliency. I see competitiveness,” Hall added. “And when you’re competitive and resilient, one, you work harder than everybody else, and you put the time in. Two, you overcome those issues because you’re resilient. You know the mistakes you overcome, the ebbs and flows of the process and that’s just two things I can control are those things right there. Your effort and that falls right into being competitive.”

Having served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sacramento, California, Jaren Hall comes into the 2023 NFL Draft as an older prospect. However, after his pro day in March, he told reporters that his age of 25 hasn’t been an issue for NFL teams that have shown interest in him.

Hall says he has spoken with nearly every NFL team throughout this draft process.

Since the S2 Cognition test results were leaked, with Hall scoring the third-highest among QBs at 93%, some mock drafts have the former BYU signal-caller as a potential day-two pick. NFL Network’s Rhett Lewis tabbed Hall to go at pick No. 70 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mature NFL Draft prospect

This wild and crazy draft process is nearly coming to an end. Whichever NFL team ends up picking Hall, they will be getting a guy that is ready to compete.

“You’ll get a mature dude who loves the game,” said Hall. “But above and beyond all of that, I’m going to be competitive and I’ll be resilient no matter what happens.”

The NFL Draft takes place from April 27-29 in Kansas City.

