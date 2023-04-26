Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jaren Hall Explains What An NFL Team Will Be Getting In Him

Apr 26, 2023, 11:30 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall is preparing for a life-changing weekend. Hall is waiting to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL draft.

There are a lot of talking heads this time of the year weighing in on whether a draft prospect will be successful or not in the NFL. Sometimes it’s just best to go to the player directly to determine what they could provide a pro team.

In an exclusive interview, KSL Sports spoke with Hall about the NFL draft process. While also asking what an NFL team will get in him if they draft him.

Jaren Hall: “Resilient competitor”

“I think they’re going to get a very resilient competitor,” Hall said to KSL Sports. “I mean, that’s what it takes to play at the next level, in my opinion.”

Hall showed that resiliency as BYU’s starting quarterback. The former two-sport standout (baseball) navigated injuries during his collegiate career at BYU. He had concussions, a hip injury, cracked ribs, plus an ankle injury. Yet, through it all, he led BYU to eight victories over Power Five opponents during his two seasons as the starting quarterback. While also throwing 52 touchdowns to only 11 interceptions.

RELATED STORIES

“Obviously, I haven’t played a snap yet [in the NFL]; I just see resiliency. I see competitiveness,” Hall added. “And when you’re competitive and resilient, one, you work harder than everybody else, and you put the time in. Two, you overcome those issues because you’re resilient. You know the mistakes you overcome, the ebbs and flows of the process and that’s just two things I can control are those things right there. Your effort and that falls right into being competitive.”

Having served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sacramento, California, Jaren Hall comes into the 2023 NFL Draft as an older prospect. However, after his pro day in March, he told reporters that his age of 25 hasn’t been an issue for NFL teams that have shown interest in him.

Hall says he has spoken with nearly every NFL team throughout this draft process.

Since the S2 Cognition test results were leaked, with Hall scoring the third-highest among QBs at 93%, some mock drafts have the former BYU signal-caller as a potential day-two pick. NFL Network’s Rhett Lewis tabbed Hall to go at pick No. 70 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mature NFL Draft prospect

This wild and crazy draft process is nearly coming to an end. Whichever NFL team ends up picking Hall, they will be getting a guy that is ready to compete.

“You’ll get a mature dude who loves the game,” said Hall. “But above and beyond all of that, I’m going to be competitive and I’ll be resilient no matter what happens.”

The NFL Draft takes place from April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Visits Vegas For U.S. Open Third Round Clash

Real Salt Lake has traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada for a U.S. Open third-round clash with the Las Vegas Lights of the USL Championship. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Most Important Developments From Jazz 2022-23 Season

The Utah Jazz 2022-23 season was one that will be remembered fondly due unexpectedly high number of wins, and franchise-altering moments. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Trae Young’s Dad: Quin Snyder ‘Best Thing’ To Happen To My Son

Former Jazz coach Quin Snyder has won the affection of Trae Young's dad after the Hawks fended off elimination on Tuesday night.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Signs Idaho Vandal Forward Nigel Burris To 2023-24 Roster

Utah State announced the addition of former Idaho Vandal forward Nigel Burris to the 2023-24 men's basketball roster on Wednesday.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Been There, Done That: Stanley Cup Winners Bolster NHL Playoff Teams

Before the Seattle Kraken played the first playoff game in franchise history, players heard from those who have already won the Stanley Cup.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former NFL Player Says Cameron Latu’s Game Translates To Next Level

KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2023 NFL Draft prospect and former Olympus High standout Cameron Latu.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Jaren Hall Explains What An NFL Team Will Be Getting In Him