Man found dead near unoccupied car in Canyonlands National Park

CANYONLANDS NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A 48-year-old Colorado man was found dead Monday in Canyonlands National Park.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, park staff received a report of an unoccupied vehicle in the Maze district at approximately 10 a.m.

A search and rescue team was then sent out to locate the person whose vehicle was spotted.

Officials said a 48-year-old man from Nederland, Colorado, was found dead near the car.

The Maze is the least traveled and least accessible district of the sprawling national park, according to Utah.com. There is no water or food or gasoline available for travelers and many roads require four-wheel drive and high clearance.

The body was recovered with the help of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and a Department of Public Safety helicopter. It was then taken to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, where a cause of death will be determined. The death remains under investigation at this time.

The man’s identity has not been released.