UPDATE: One juvenile girl dead after shooting at SLC home; two detained

SALT LAKE CITY — One juvenile girl has died following a shooting at a Salt Lake City home, which prompted a brief lockout at four nearby schools — Parkview Elementary, Edison Elementary, Mountain View Elementary and Glendale Middle School.

We have detained two people as part of this investigation. Nearby schools will be resuming normal operations. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown. Due to level of injury to the victim, our Homicide Squad is responding.

#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/YFsu7dwQ5B — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) April 26, 2023

“Upon arrival, unfortunately, a female juvenile was deceased and our officers began their investigation,” explained Detective Ben Nielsen with the Salt Lake City PD.

The victim’s name has not been released by police.

“The shooting does not appear to be related to any nearby school,” read a 12:36 p.m. tweet from the SLCPD.

Two people have since been detained, according to police.

“The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown,” read another tweet from the SLCPD.

We can confirm the victim has died. No info is being released about their name, age, or gender as we notify family. We've asked for our victim advocates and our department's peer-support team to respond to help the family & the officers on this call.#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/Wg26uK2Yaa — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) April 26, 2023

A lockout means no one is allowed on or off campus while police activity continues in the area.

“We lock the exterior doors of the school and business continues as usual inside the building. It means nobody can come in our out,” said Yándary Chatwin, executive director of communications and community relations for the Salt Lake City School District.