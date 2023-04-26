Casey Scott surprises Utah drivers with free gas cards

Close
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott had a few $50 gas cards to give to some Utah drivers!

FILE PHOTO...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Woman accused of spending thousands of elderly father’s money on trips, cosmetic surgery

SOUTH JORDAN — A woman accused of spending tens, and possibly hundreds, of thousands of dollars of her elderly father’s retirement money on items such as airfare, travel and cosmetic surgery has been arrested. Athena Crane Monson, 54, was arrested by South Jordan police on Tuesday at the Salt Lake International Airport as she returned […]

15 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Madison Swenson

UPDATE: One juvenile girl dead after shooting at SLC home; two detained

One person has died following a shooting at a Salt Lake City home, which prompted a brief lockout at four nearby schools.

15 hours ago

Overlook of Maze Canyon in Canyonlands National Park. (Kait Thomas/National Park Service)...

Madison Swenson

Man found dead near unoccupied car in Canyonlands National Park

A 48-year-old Colorado man was found dead Monday in Canyonlands National Park.

15 hours ago

Sunset Junior High would be rebuilt from money in the Davis School District bond measure. (KSL TV)...

Carter Williams

Utah still has the highest population of children in the US — but they’re growing up

Utah's population continues to have the largest percentage of children in the nation; however, that percentage continues to decline, matching trends in other states, according to recently released Census Bureau estimations.

15 hours ago

(FILE)...

Pat Reavy

Drunken Utah man was speeding with grandson in car when he caused fatal crash, charges say

A West Jordan man, 72, who police say was driving nearly 100 mph on an off-ramp while intoxicated when he struck another vehicle, has been charged in connection with the other driver's death.

15 hours ago

A for sale sign is seen as kids play outside along Harvest Point Drive in South Jordan....

Tamara Vaifanua

Tips for parents building a financial foundation

Raising kids can be expensive. In today’s "Save more, worry less," KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua looks at the ways parents with young kids, or soon to be parents, can establish a financial foundation.

15 hours ago

