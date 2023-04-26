Close
Trae Young’s Dad: Quin Snyder ‘Best Thing’ To Happen To My Son

Apr 26, 2023, 1:19 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder has won the affection of Trae Young’s dad after the Atlanta Hawks fended off elimination against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Young had a masterful Game Five performance that kept the Hawks’ season alive, despite being double-digit underdogs in Boston.

After the surprise victory, Young’s dad Ray praised Snyder on Twitter.

“Said it once and I’ll say it again! No disrespect to anyone before but Quin Snyder is the best thing to happen to my son since he arrived in Atlanta draft night!” Young tweeted.

Ray is one of the more vocal fathers in the league, a trend that dated back to his son’s breakout freshman season at Oklahoma, helping Trae become the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Now, the elder Young sharing that same support for Snyder after a sharp uptick in his son’s performance.

Young Rebounding From Tough Season In Atlanta

Young saw his scoring average and efficiency dip this season in Atlanta under Nate McMillan, but has found a resurgence in the last three games of the playoffs.

The two-time All-Star is averaging 35.0 points and 12.3 assists while shooting 45 percent from the floor and nearly 38 percent from three as the Hawks have beat the Celtics in two of their last three meetings.

Young’s best performance came in Tuesday’s win in Boston when he recorded 38 points and 13 assists, including the final 14 points of the game for Atlanta to help erase a 13-point Celtics lead.

Trailing by one on their final possession of the game, Young gave the Hawks a two-point lead after canning a clutch three-point shot from near the Celtics logo.

After the game, Snyder shared what he said to Young in the timeout before the game-winning shot.

“I told him to try to get to the rim if you can,” Snyder admitted. “But if you have space, just seize it and make a play. We all believe in you.”

The series now returns to Atlanta on Thursday night where the Hawks will try to force a winner-take-all Game Seven.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL Sports

