Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘There is no excuse’: Advocates call for better sexual violence prevention, community support

Apr 26, 2023, 5:30 PM

Denim day...

The Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault held a Denim Day news conference at the Capitol in Salt Lake City Wednesday. Denim Day is the world’s largest and longest-running sexual assault awareness and education campaign. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The last Wednesday of April is reserved for denim — to recognize survivors of sexual violence.

Denim Day is the longest-running sexual violence prevention and education campaign in history, with origins dating back to 1999, after the Italian Supreme Court overturned a conviction in a high-profile rape trial. The court reasoned that a victim who was wearing “tight” jeans must’ve consented or aided in their removal. After the court’s decision, members of the Italian parliament wore jeans to protest the decision.

Wearing jeans on Denim Day has become an international symbol of protest against victim shaming and blaming in cases of sexual assault and violence.

On Wednesday, citizens from all over Utah, including sexual assault survivors and advocates with the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault, gathered on the steps at the Utah Capitol, in solidarity with men and women who also donned denim all over the world.

“Denim Day, in particular, is a day that was based on this concept of victim-blaming, right? And it’s all too common of a phenomenon for survivors to go through. There is a reason that sexual assault is the most underreported crime — and too many survivors have seen other people not be believed before them,” said Emily Bernath, a sexual assault survivor.

“I lost a lot of friends because I didn’t want to be in a space full of people that didn’t support me,” she said. “So, not only was it painful — emotionally and physically — but it was also painful relationally because it was a very isolating experience.”

How prevalent is sexual violence?

Utah has continually struggled with rates of sexual violence higher than the national average, according to Utah Department of Health data. Rape is also the only violent crime for which Utah ranks higher than the national average.

“There is no excuse for sexual assaults,” said Jorge Barraza, program manager for the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault. “Sexual assault is the most underreported violent crime, and that reality will not change until a world creates safe spaces where survivors are supported, encouraged, and believed.”

“I think it’s time that we kind of look at the mirror and see what are we doing that’s causing this and what can we do to end this,” he said.

In Utah, 1 in 5 women and 1 in 25 men experience rape or attempted rape during their lifetime, the data indicates. Additionally, nearly 1 in 3 women will experience some form of sexual violence in their lives.

“We, as a state, could end sexual assault if we chose to do so,” said Barraza. “We just need everybody to decide we’re going to do this. And doing so begins with me and with you.

“As a member of your community, as a parent, as an educator, as a religious leader, as a lawmaker — you play a part in ending sexual violence because it takes all of us to create a healthy community.”

Education and prevention

So how do we move forward? Advocates and survivors pointed to education and prevention.

“Primary prevention is not self-defense. Primary prevention is not telling people to carry Mace. Primary prevention is people not needing to know martial arts or self-defense in order to feel safe in our community. You should be able to walk down any street of any town, at anytime, day or night, without the threat of violence against you,” said Barraza.

What does sexual violence prevention look like? The solutions are complex, notes the U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention. Prevention of sexual violence requires understanding and addressing risk and protective factors at the individual, relational, community, and societal levels.

The CDC offers a resource titled “STOP” to aid in prevention education:

  • Social norms — promote norms that protect against violence such as bystander approaches and mobilizing men and boys as allies.
  • Teach Skills to Prevent Sexual Violence — Social-emotional learning, teaching healthy, safe dating and intimate relationship skills to adolescents, promoting healthy sexuality, and empowerment-based training.
  • Offer opportunities to Empower and Support Girls and Women — strengthening economic support for women and families, strengthening leadership and opportunities for girls.
  • Protective Environments — Improving safety and monitoring in schools, establishing and consistently applying workplace policies, and addressing community-level risks through environmental approaches.

“We need to educate kids, all of us, on consent and what’s normal and what’s not. I think society has a lot to do with that and I sincerely do believe that as youth and as a society, we’ve become numb to physical touch and a lack of consent,” said Utah high school student Codee Barker. “Bring attention to everyone, not just to us, not just the parents, not just boys and girls. We need to come together to solve this problem because it’s universal and it’s been happening for way too long.”

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Helpline at 1-888-421-1100. You can also call the Rape Recovery Center Crisis Line at 801-467-7273 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Draining Lake Powell...

Carter Williams, KSL.com and Matt Johnson, KSL TV

Lake Powell could rise 50 to 90 feet over the next few months

LAKE POWELL — Federal water managers say they believe Lake Powell will rise anywhere between 50 and 90 feet this spring and summer after the nation’s second-largest reservoir dropped to its all-time low again earlier this year. The reservoir’s water level rose to 3,524.2 feet elevation by Tuesday, representing about 22.7% capacity. U.S. Bureau of Reclamation […]

18 hours ago

(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises Utah drivers with free gas cards

It's Wednesday, which means Casey Scott had a few $50 gas cards to give to some Utah drivers!

18 hours ago

FILE PHOTO...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Woman accused of spending thousands of elderly father’s money on trips, cosmetic surgery

SOUTH JORDAN — A woman accused of spending tens, and possibly hundreds, of thousands of dollars of her elderly father’s retirement money on items such as airfare, travel and cosmetic surgery has been arrested. Athena Crane Monson, 54, was arrested by South Jordan police on Tuesday at the Salt Lake International Airport as she returned […]

18 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Madison Swenson

UPDATE: Teenage girl shot, killed by brother at SLC home

A teenage girl died Wednesday after police say she was shot by her brother, who's also a teenager, at a Salt Lake City home.

18 hours ago

Overlook of Maze Canyon in Canyonlands National Park. (Kait Thomas/National Park Service)...

Madison Swenson

Man found dead near unoccupied car in Canyonlands National Park

A 48-year-old Colorado man was found dead Monday in Canyonlands National Park.

18 hours ago

Sunset Junior High would be rebuilt from money in the Davis School District bond measure. (KSL TV)...

Carter Williams

Utah still has the highest population of children in the US — but they’re growing up

Utah's population continues to have the largest percentage of children in the nation; however, that percentage continues to decline, matching trends in other states, according to recently released Census Bureau estimations.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

‘There is no excuse’: Advocates call for better sexual violence prevention, community support