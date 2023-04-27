Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ROAD TO ZERO

West Jordan community comes together to remember 13-year-old hit, killed by drunk driver

Apr 26, 2023, 6:27 PM

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Ribbons can mean all sorts of things — like graduations, job promotions or welcome homes. On Wednesday, though, they meant a West Jordan family wasn’t alone.

“It’s just amazing. People are amazing. There is so much good,” said Lisa Mitchell.

Today could’ve been a day Lisa was dreading. It is the one-year mark since her son, Eli, was hit and killed by a drunk driver while riding his bicycle in a crosswalk at 1510 West and 9000 South in West Jordan.

Identity of Utah boy killed by truck released; family releases statement

However, her neighbors tied hundreds of ribbons to trees, lamp posts and signs to celebrate Eli’s life.

“When something like this hits your community, but you are not in the immediate family, you feel like you need to do something,” said Carissa Maher, a neighbor who helped organize the ribbon effort.

There was also a ceremony to remember Eli at the intersection where he died, which included West Jordan’s mayor, firefighters, and others who knew and loved Eli.

It’s the boost the family didn’t know they needed.

“Just having people remember him and talk about him is so helpful. It is so helpful,” Lisa said. “So, to see that so many people are willing to put forth that much effort, it takes a village to raise a child and it takes a village to live with losing a child, for sure.”

It also takes a village to try and prevent these crashes from happening again.

Traffic safety managers from across Utah were part of a conference this week talking about how to make roads safer.

So far this year, 73 people have died on Utah roads. Many of them are because of impaired drivers.

“The goal here, especially in our conference, is to achieve zero fatalities on the road. It’s not a pie in the sky goal. We believe it is truly achievable because these crashes are preventable,” said Jason Mettmann, the communications manager for Utah’s Highway Safety Office.

Eli would still be here today if a driver made a decision to not drink and drive.

For Eli’s family, though, he will always be in their hearts.

“I sort of feel this obligation to be his little companion on Earth, to keep his light shining bright for as long as I can,” his mother said. “So that is what I will do.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Road to Zero

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah trooper who hit wrong-way driver to stop him says he acted instinctively

Chad McCoy wasn't aware there was a wrong-way driver nearby until he saw the pickup truck coming right at him.

7 days ago

(file)...

Katija Stjepovic and Aley Davis

Back to basics: What one Utah driver’s ed teacher wants you to know

As more drivers hit the road and take advantage of the warmer weather, UDOT officials say we can’t lose sight of Utah’s zero fatalities goal. That’s why educators and safety advocates are taking a new approach called “Back to Basics.”

8 days ago

From brakes to tires, manager Chris Pappas at Hillside Tire & Service said folks are waiting too lo...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

Utah vehicle safety inspections drop 92%, crashes related to equipment failure remain flat

It’s been five years since mandatory vehicle safety inspections hit the rearview mirror. Does that mean Utah roads are more dangerous? KSL Investigator Matt Gephardt digs into the crash data.

9 days ago

Tooele crash...

Andrew Adams

Family members injured in Tooele County high speed crash

A woman called on drivers not to get behind the wheel while impaired after a violent crash that left two of her loved ones injured.

13 days ago

Crosswalk safety...

Katija Stjepovic

UHP reminder about crosswalk safety as more head outdoors

Whether it's taking the dog out for an extra walk or wiping the rust off of that bike, Utahns have been soaking up the sun after feeling cooped up for months. 

16 days ago

Weber head-on collision...

Cary Schwanitz

1 killed in fiery head-on collision in Weber County; 2 dead in crash near Saltair

One person died in a fiery head-on crash on I-15 in the Riverdale area early Sunday, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

West Jordan community comes together to remember 13-year-old hit, killed by drunk driver