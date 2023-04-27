Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Motorcyclist dead after accident with car in Lindon

Apr 26, 2023, 10:02 PM

A photo of fatal motorcyclist crash on State Street and 700 North. (KSLTV)...

A photo of fatal motorcyclist crash on State Street and 700 North. (KSLTV)

(KSLTV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LINDON, Utah — A man is dead after an accident with a car in Lindon, Utah, Wednesday night.

Chief Mike Brower with the Lindon City Police Department told KSL that the accident happened on State Street and 700 North at approximately 9 p.m.

He said that the accident involved one car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle died from his injuries. The driver of the car is cooperating with police.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Injuries

Worker adding median barriers on SR 36...

Katija Stjepovic

UDOT making safety improvements on SR 36 in Tooele County

The Utah Department of Transportation is improving safety along state Route 36 in Tooele County.

2 days ago

(GoFundMe)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Towing company rallies around driver hit by metal sheet on Utah highway

A tow truck company is rallying around one of its drivers and his family after a sheet of metal flew through his windshield and left him in the ICU with life-changing injuries. 

3 days ago

FILE (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Skier killed in a collision with snowboarder at Snowbasin Resort

An elderly man died after colliding with another person while skiing at the Snowbasin Resort Sunday.

4 days ago

A prop dragon caught fire at Disneyland in California on Saturday evening during a performance of "...

Rebekah Riess and Michelle Watson

Dragon catches on fire during Disneyland’s ‘Fantasmic’ show

Disneyland’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon burst into flames during the popular “Fantasmic!” show Saturday night.

4 days ago

Neighbors helping those effected by the Draper landslide (KSLTV)...

Ayanna Likens

Draper community helps neighboring landslide homes evacuate

The Draper community came together Saturday after a neighborhood was rocked by an overnight landslide that destroyed two homes.

5 days ago

The barn on fire as fire crews arrived. (Weber Fire District)...

Michael Houck

Weber County barn roof partially collapses in fire

First responders extinguished a fire that engulfed a barn near HWY 39 Friday night. 

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Motorcyclist dead after accident with car in Lindon