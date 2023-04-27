Motorcyclist dead after accident with car in Lindon

LINDON, Utah — A man is dead after an accident with a car in Lindon, Utah, Wednesday night.

Chief Mike Brower with the Lindon City Police Department told KSL that the accident happened on State Street and 700 North at approximately 9 p.m.

He said that the accident involved one car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle died from his injuries. The driver of the car is cooperating with police.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.