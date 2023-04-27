Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Is Growing Las Vegas Big Enough For Three Major Pro Teams?

Apr 27, 2023, 9:40 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas will become the smallest TV market in Major League Baseball if the Oakland Athletics relocate, and it will by far be the tiniest to be home to three major professional sports franchises.

But Las Vegas is unlike probably any other market, as the presence of the NFL’s Raiders and NHL’s Golden Knights have shown.

The city doesn’t just rely on the local populace to pack its sports venues, but also draws heavily on the nearly 40 million tourists who visit annually. That doesn’t mean the A’s would be an automatic success at the turnstile like the Knights and Raiders, but the club and MLB see that visitor count as an enormous advantage.

“It’s a smaller market in terms of households and so forth, but I think it is clearly the fastest-growing market and clearly on the ascension in terms of interest from fans all over the country,” said David Carter, sports business professor at the University of Southern California. “So (the A’s) will certainly benefit from a lift to their brand from being in that market.”

The A’s have purchased 49 acres of land close to the Las Vegas Strip for a retractable-roof stadium that will seat up to 35,000 fans. The club still hopes to secure $500 million in public financing, so there is still significant work to be done before the A’s can officially announce they are moving.

“I’m excited because I know they’re going to do well,” North Las Vegas resident Bryan Hernandez said last week outside T-Mobile Arena before a Golden Knights playoff game. “If you look at the Aviators, they sell out games for a farm team. Imagine when the Oakland A’s come.”

The Aviators, Las Vegas’ Triple-A team and the A’s top farm club, led the league in attendance the past two seasons. When Las Vegas Ballpark opened in 2019, the Aviators led all of Triple-A baseball with 9,299 fans per game.

Brendan Bussmann, managing partner of B Global, an international consulting firm based in Las Vegas, said the team can anticipate building on that support while also pulling in fans from visiting teams.

“One, you’re going to have a strong local base, and we’ve seen that with the Aviators and what they’ve done at their new stadium,” he said. “But, secondarily, you’re going to have people … if they’re playing the Yankees or the Royals or anybody else to be able to (watch them).”

Team president Dave Kaval told AP last week that he hopes to break ground next year and move into the new stadium in time for the 2027 season. The A’s lease at Oakland Coliseum expires after the 2024 season. Kaval said it’s possible the club will share Las Vegas Ballpark with the Aviators in 2025 and 2026.

According to Nielsen’s TV market rankings, Las Vegas is 40th nationally with more than 870,000 homes with televisions. Only six other cities with major professional teams — not including those in Canada — have smaller markets. The Bay Area ranks 10th.

Las Vegas also was easily the smallest that would be home to three teams. Pittsburgh, ranked 26th, is the smallest at this point. The smallest current MLB city is Milwaukee at No. 38.

Carter said defining cities by TV market size won’t be easy in future years as consumers continue to move to streaming services. Two major regional sports networks could soon be out of business, with AT&T Sportsnet planning to shut down and the parent company of Bally Sports filing for bankruptcy.

Las Vegas has already proven itself as an NHL and NFL market.

The Golden Knights were the first team into the city, and they pack T-Mobile Arena.

It didn’t hurt the Knights won from the beginning, making the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season and this year capturing the top seed in the Western Conference.

The Raiders, who missed the playoffs last season, have been a moneymaker, leading the NFL in ticket revenue in 2021. The numbers for 2022 are not yet available.

Lack of attendance is a key reason the A’s have stated for their desire to leave, but they haven’t given fans much reason to show. They had the MLB’s lowest opening-day payroll at $58 million and, at 5-19 through Tuesday’s games, baseball’s worst record.

Carter said one major advantage is the A’s will have the city to themselves during the summer months when the Knights and Raiders are on hiatus, but that’s not the only difference.

“The pricing will have to be different,” Carter said. “How they attract corporate sponsors will not be the same, so it’s a little bit of an apple to an orange, whereas with the NBA coming to town — if that ever happens — that might be more similar to what the Knights have been through.”

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NFL, Other Leagues Balancing Betting Revenue, Game Integrity

Professional sports leagues today have high revenue-producing partnerships with sports betting companies that they want to maintain

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mitchell, Gobert, Conley, Ingles, O’Neale Eliminated In First Round Of Playoffs

Former Jazzmen Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, and Royce O'Neale were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Crawl Into Fourth Round Of U.S. Open Cup

Real Salt Lake relied on a Damir Kreilach extra-time brace to beat USL Championship side Las Vegas Knights and advance in the U.S. Open Cup. 

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Visits Vegas For U.S. Open Third Round Clash

Real Salt Lake has traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada for a U.S. Open third-round clash with the Las Vegas Lights of the USL Championship. 

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Most Important Developments From Jazz 2022-23 Season

The Utah Jazz 2022-23 season was one that will be remembered fondly due unexpectedly high number of wins, and franchise-altering moments. 

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Trae Young’s Dad: Quin Snyder ‘Best Thing’ To Happen To My Son

Former Jazz coach Quin Snyder has won the affection of Trae Young's dad after the Hawks fended off elimination on Tuesday night.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Is Growing Las Vegas Big Enough For Three Major Pro Teams?