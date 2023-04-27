Payson man burned after ATV burst into flames

PAYSON, Utah — A 66-year-old man was flown to the University of Utah Burn Center Wednesday night after his ATV caught fire in Payson.

Payson Fire & Rescue was called out to the area of 250 South and 700 West at 9:44 p.m.

Officials said crews extinguished the flames and then treated the patient, who was alert and talking to responders.

According to fire officials, the man suffered second- and third-degree burns, which covered approximately 35% of his body.

The man was then airlifted to the U of U Burn Center for treatment.

“Patient advised he had been working on his machine,” read a Facebook post from Payson Fire & Rescue.