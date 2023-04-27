ACCIDENTS & INJURIES
Payson man burned after ATV burst into flames
Apr 27, 2023, 10:17 AM | Updated: 10:21 am
PAYSON, Utah — A 66-year-old man was flown to the University of Utah Burn Center Wednesday night after his ATV caught fire in Payson.
Payson Fire & Rescue was called out to the area of 250 South and 700 West at 9:44 p.m.
Officials said crews extinguished the flames and then treated the patient, who was alert and talking to responders.
According to fire officials, the man suffered second- and third-degree burns, which covered approximately 35% of his body.
The man was then airlifted to the U of U Burn Center for treatment.
“Patient advised he had been working on his machine,” read a Facebook post from Payson Fire & Rescue.
