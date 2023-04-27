Free program helps older adults adjust to aging

SALT LAKE CITY — Aging can come with some changes and challenges in our health, finances and quality of life, but there is a great resource that helps older adults adjust to some of those changes and thrive.

The Aging Mastery Program through Salt Lake County’s Aging and Adult Services offers a 10-week course to help you as you age.

“The program is designed to help older adults navigate the gift of longevity,” said Annie Cox, a health educator for Salt Lake County.

“It’s a program that I think everybody in their 50’s should start attending,” said Vickie Venne, a volunteer with the program.

The Salt Lake County senior centers bring in a different volunteer expert each week.

“We talk about a bunch of different subjects, like sleep, financial fitness and advanced planning,” Cox said.

Cox said they learn about the subject, then are encouraged to create an action plan.

“It’s more than coming here and listening to a good lecture,” she said. “We want them to take a habit and try to develop it.”

Alison Moffat, who attends the course, said she recently created an action plan after learning about fall prevention.

“One of the things I am going to implement is putting in a banister so there is one on each side,” Moffat said.

She said she has learned so much through this course.

“There’s something that applies to you every single week as you get older, maybe not even as you get older it’s just good information.”

The camaraderie of the class, Moffat said, is an added bonus.

“It’s like being in high school but better,” she said. “They’re peers. We are all in the same stage of life, so we can all relate to where we are and where we are going.”

Moffat encourages other older adults to take the class.

“It makes me feel capable and more able to continue on with the same degree of independence,” she said.

The Aging Mastery Program is free and runs 10 weeks at every Salt Lake County senior center. For more information, visit here.