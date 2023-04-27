Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POSITIVELY 50+

Free program helps older adults adjust to aging

Apr 27, 2023, 12:31 PM

Ayanna Likens's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Aging can come with some changes and challenges in our health, finances and quality of life, but there is a great resource that helps older adults adjust to some of those changes and thrive.

The Aging Mastery Program through Salt Lake County’s Aging and Adult Services offers a 10-week course to help you as you age.

“The program is designed to help older adults navigate the gift of longevity,” said Annie Cox, a health educator for Salt Lake County.

“It’s a program that I think everybody in their 50’s should start attending,” said Vickie Venne, a volunteer with the program.

The Salt Lake County senior centers bring in a different volunteer expert each week.

“We talk about a bunch of different subjects, like sleep, financial fitness and advanced planning,” Cox said.

Cox said they learn about the subject, then are encouraged to create an action plan.

“It’s more than coming here and listening to a good lecture,” she said. “We want them to take a habit and try to develop it.”

Alison Moffat, who attends the course, said she recently created an action plan after learning about fall prevention.

“One of the things I am going to implement is putting in a banister so there is one on each side,” Moffat said.

She said she has learned so much through this course.

“There’s something that applies to you every single week as you get older, maybe not even as you get older it’s just good information.”

The camaraderie of the class, Moffat said, is an added bonus.

“It’s like being in high school but better,” she said. “They’re peers. We are all in the same stage of life, so we can all relate to where we are and where we are going.”

Moffat encourages other older adults to take the class.

“It makes me feel capable and more able to continue on with the same degree of independence,” she said.

The Aging Mastery Program is free and runs 10 weeks at every Salt Lake County senior center. For more information, visit here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Positively 50+

Filing your taxes can be time consuming, and costly. But, AARP Tax Aides offer the free help of tra...

Ayanna Likens

If you need help filing your taxes, there is a free local resource near you

It's tax season, and if you need help filing your taxes, there is now a free and local resource to help.

2 months ago

Rose is holding a basket of crochet creations in front of a childrens hospital....

Ayanna Likens

Why staying independent is important to the health and well-being of seniors

Independence is important to the physical and mental well-being of every person, none more so than seniors. Here is some tips and tricks to help give seniors an independent life.

2 months ago

...

Ayanna Likens

New class helps seniors improve their balance

According to the CDC, falls are the leading cause of injury and death among adults 65 and older. But they do not have be an inevitable part of aging, which is why the Draper Senior Center is now offering a Tai Chi class.

3 months ago

...

Ayanna Likens

Volunteers helping homebound seniors feel a little less lonely this holiday season

The most wonderful time of year can also be the loneliest time of year for those that don't have any family close by. But AARP volunteers are helping them feel a little less lonely.

4 months ago

Medicare open enrollment is now open until December 7th and there is help out there if you are look...

Ayanna Likens

Wanting to change your Medicare plan? There’s help out there

Choosing a health care plan can be overwhelming, especially for older Americans who want to be prepared if their health takes a turn.

5 months ago

The 35th Annual Senior Games take place in St. George through October 15....

Ayanna Likens

Thousands competing in 35th annual Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George

Seniors from all over the world have traveled to Southern Utah to play in the 35thannual Huntsman Senior Games.

7 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Free program helps older adults adjust to aging