Mitchell: Aaron Rodgers Might Just Be ‘Washed Up’

SALT LAKE CITY – Aaron Rodgers being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets has been a done deal for a while. Back in March, Rodgers said as much on the “Pat McAfee Show”.

The news was always a matter of when and not if but some media members were still shocked when the news came down while they were on air.

RELATED: What Aaron Rodgers To New York Jets Means For Zach Wilson

The NFL Live reaction to the Aaron Rodgers trade produced one of the great reactions in sports media history.https://t.co/c6viwhDB3G — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 25, 2023

The move does a lot of things for the Jets and its Super Bowl chances as their odds jumped up with four-time MVP Rodgers coming to New York City. Jets fans should be excited about this move as their defense was one of the best in the league last year, while their offense struggled. The team finished with a 7-10 record.

Now they have a quarterback who has won a Super Bowl, albeit back in 2010 – but Rodgers has also has won two MVP awards in the past three seasons. The cons are that Rodgers is 39, which is on the older end for an NFL quarterback.

This move seems all too familiar, bringing back memories of when the Jets acquired another older Packers quarterback – Brett Favre. When he joined the Jets it didn’t go all, the team missed the playoffs. Will it be different with Rodgers? Jets fans hope so.

Is Aaron Rodgers Done?

All the talk about Rodgers is glowingly positive and includes a conversation about getting to the Super Bowl and winning an ultra-competitive AFC East. That division features the Buffalo Bills led by Josh Allen and a Miami Dolphins team that made the playoffs last year.

“I don’t believe he is going to get [the Jets to the] Super Bowl,” Mitchell said. “Aaron Rodgers may be overrated and may be washed up. I don’t think it’s very high [chance that the Jets go to the Super Bowl].”

Former #NFL QB Scott Mitchell thinks Aaron Rodgers might just be “washed up” and doesn’t give him good odds to lead the @nyjets to the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/mhPfHtrBr8 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 25, 2023

Mitchell’s opinion is the minority but he did play a dozen years in the NFL, he knows that getting to a Super Bowl is not an easy task. Also in favor of Mitchell’s contrarian take is that Rodgers is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career. His 12 interceptions were the second-most ever in Rodgers’s career and his QBR was his worst since being the starting quarterback for the Packers back in 2008.

There are reasons to believe that Rodgers might be on the decline as he heads to his new team. The Jets do have some solid pieces on offense with four of their five starting offensive linemen back, second-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson is looking like a stud, and the Jets are hopeful that running back Breece Hall will be back for Week 1 as he is recovering from a torn ACL.

Time will tell what the 2023 version of Aaron Rodgers will be for the Jets, it will be an entertaining season.

Tune into Unrivaled every Monday through Friday, 3-6 p.m. on 1280 AM and 97.5 FM, or subscribe to the podcast. Also, download the all-new KSL Sports app on iOS or Android.

Follow @JeremyMauss