Sprinkle Rounds Out Utah State Men's Basketball Coaching Staff

Apr 27, 2023

LOGAN, Utah – When Ryan Odom accepted the head coaching job at VCU, it was assumed some of his coaching staff would follow him to Richmond.

Ultimately, three of Odom’s Aggie assistants followed him east, leaving several open spots on Danny Sprinkle’s Utah State coaching staff. Bryce Crawford and Matt Henry each worked with Odom at UMBC, before venturing to Utah State and eventually VCU. Darius Theus played for VCU from 2009-13.

RELATED: Utah State Signs Idaho Vandal Forward Nigel Burris To 2023-24 Roster

Nate Dixon, who served as USU’s interim head coach after Odom’s departure, will remain on Sprinkles staff. Dixon enters his third season in Logan this fall.

About Chris Haslam

Haslem played collegiately at the University of Wyoming before embarking on a 13-year pro career overseas. Along with playing for the British national team for ten years, Haslem played in Greece, Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, and Great Britain.

RELATED: Danny Sprinkle Introduced As Man To Execute Utah State Hoops Vision

Haslem’s international experience proved a boon in his nine seasons as an assistant at Montana State. In 2021-22, the Bobcats ranked tenth in the nation in Division I international scoring, averaging over 42 points per game.

Was recognized in 2020 by his Big Sky coaching peers as one of the conference’s top-five assistant coaches.

RELATED: Utah State Names Danny Sprinkle New Men’s Basketball Head Coach

About Andy Hill

After one season on Sprinkle’s staff at Montana State, Hill joins the Aggie staff with plenty of coaching and recruiting experience in the state of Utah.

Hill spent ten seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Utah. He was a part of the staff that developed Delon Wright, Jakob Poeltl, and Kyle Kuzma into first-round NBA draft picks in three-consecutive seasons.

 

RELATED: Former Utah State Guards Sean Bairstow, Max Shulga Join Ryan Odom At VCU

Hill’s coaching career began in 2000 with Whitworth College. He has also made coaching stops at Lewis-Clark State College (2001-03), Eastern Washington (2003-04), and Montana for seven seasons before coming to the U of U. In 2021-22, Hill was an assistant coach at New Mexico.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

