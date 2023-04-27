Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

How to be proactive as flood watch heightens leading into 80-degree days

Apr 27, 2023, 12:16 PM | Updated: 4:23 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

For Utah’s daily flood report, please click here.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — With warmer temperatures on the way, there are practical steps families can take in the case of flooding.

Filling and using sandbags are one way to be proactive. Being ready to go on a dime is also important. 

Worried about flooding? Where you can get sandbags to help with possible Utah floods

Jeremiah Lafranca, executive director of the Greater Salt Lake Chapter of the Red Cross, said there are steps families can take now. 

“Really in a situation, you wanna make sure you have bedding and clothing available and ready to go if you need to evacuate your home.”

It is the little things that can make a big difference in the long run, especially when stress is running high.

Lafranca said in flooding cases, they work closely with emergency management managers throughout counties in Utah, helping coordinate volunteers with sheltering and evacuation sites.

While you hope your home never floods, just in case, preparation is key. 

Experts recommend that if you’re worried about a basement flooding, take important belongings to an upper level. Keeping those items in a space you can get to fast is a must.

“Little things like grabbing your child’s favorite stuffed toy or animal, important documents like your driver’s license, passport, insurance information, social security cards, medication,” Lafranca said.

Looking to this weekend, the warmup will likely be touching a lot of the state. It is something Jared Hansen, Central Utah Project manager, said is probably the beginning of a longer warmer stretch. 

He said in this case, it is a good thing.

“You know, the longer we wait, when it does warm up, the hotter it will get. And so, to have a little warm spell is a good thing I think early on to start getting some of this melted and out of the mountains,” Hansen said.

From a city and county perspective, Hansen said the closest water sources he works with are the Provo River and Jordanelle Reservoir.

He said they have been working about a month to make sure they stockpile sand and equipment, among other things, to get ready for these warm stretches.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Utah's Flood Watch

Flood cameras...

Mike Anderson

How surveillance cameras will help respond to potential flood areas

Surveillance cameras are now being used to help combat the rising flood waters around the state.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Karah Brackin

Spring runoff water redirected to shrinking Great Salt Lake

To help regulate flooding concerns through the spring runoff season, water conservancy districts are coming together with a solution.

3 days ago

Water levels of the Sugar House Park pond rise due to continued spring runoff. (KSLTV)...

Shelby Lofton

Sugar House Park water could rise as high as four feet, closed to vehicles

Sugar House Park was closed to vehicles Saturday as only foot and bicycle traffic was allowed throughout the week.

5 days ago

Kaysville pit...

Andrew Adams

Kaysville residents angered by city’s response to flooding

More than a week after a blockage in a drainage system and resulting flood that left a massive pit in their neighborhood, some homeowners and the developer were upset Friday over the city’s response to the disaster. 

7 days ago

Clearing river debris...

Mike Anderson

Crews working 12 hour shifts to clear Salt Lake County streams

Public works and road crews all over the Wasatch Front are working long days trying to reduce the impact on property when the runoff really gets rolling.

7 days ago

Cadets mapping storm drains...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Civil Air Patrol cadets survey Sandy parks for storm drain debris

A group of volunteers helped Sandy get ahead of flooding, by making sure the city’s storm drains are clear, and ready for runoff.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

How to be proactive as flood watch heightens leading into 80-degree days