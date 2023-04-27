Instant Replay: Drew Maggi Completes MLB Fairy-Tale In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – After 1,155 minor league games across 13 seasons, Drew Maggi stepped into the batter’s box during an MLB game for the first time on Wednesday night.

Despite striking out in his lone at-bat, Maggi will surely never forget realizing a lifelong dream.

Drew Maggi receives a standing ovation during his MLB debut for the @Pirates after 1,155 minor league games! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aJXSsO7urf — MLB (@MLB) April 27, 2023

“I love baseball,” Maggi said. “Grinding for 13 years but I was doing what I loved. The ultimate goal is the big leagues. Just kind of getting here, my name is in history. I put on a big league uniform, and I shared the field with the world’s greatest players.”

After being announced as a pinch-hitter for Andrew McCutchen in the eighth inning, Maggi finished his warm-up swings in the on-deck circle at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park while being serenaded with chants of, “Maggi! Maggi! Maggi!” from the Pirates faithful.

Maggi saw four pitches from Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia, fouling off a pair before striking out on a 1-2 slider.

“It’s the best strikeout I ever had,” Maggi said with a grin postgame.

A moment he’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/DRMoWbsc2W — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 27, 2023

Before ever stepping into the batter’s box, Maggi had to steady his nerves after being told to warm up.

“They told me to get ready… Then my heart started pumping and I was like, ‘This is it, this is the moment.’”

“I can’t explain how it was feeling in the box,” Maggi said on the field after making his major league playing debut. “I never expected that through the journey. This is unbelievable.”

With his parents and three brothers in the stands, Maggi was able to share the experience with those closest to him.

“There were a lot of, ‘I love you. We’re proud of you. You did it!’” Maggi said. “I saw my dad crying. I don’t think I ever saw him cry before. All those years, I wondered what I would say to my parents if that moment ever were to come. They’ve been right there with me. Hearing those words made it all worthwhile. I know the last 13 years have not been wasted.”

