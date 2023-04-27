Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Former Vice President Mike Pence to meet with Utah business leaders Friday

Apr 27, 2023, 12:28 PM

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves after delivering closing remarks at the Nixon National ...

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves after delivering closing remarks at the Nixon National Energy Conference at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum on April 19, 2023 in Yorba Linda, California. Pence discussed American energy policy at the event which marked the 50th anniversary of the country’s first energy policy. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit Utah on Friday for a private meeting with a handful of business and community leaders.

Pence, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, will participate in a closed-door roundtable in the Zions Bank Founder’s Room, hosted by Utah Valley University Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy. He will join former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and philanthropist Scott Keller for a luncheon that will be open to the media.

Herbert called the event a “listen and learn,” and said it’s not a campaign event for the former vice president.

“There’s no ask for any donations, this really isn’t a campaign event, there’s no ask for endorsements,” he told KSL NewsRadio.

This won’t be Pence’s first visit to the Beehive State, or the Herbert Institute. Pence debated then-vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City in October 2020 and spoke at UVU last September.

At the time, Pence was already rumored to be a potential challenger to his former boss and two-time running mate, Donald Trump, for the GOP nomination, and used his appearance to call for tougher abortion restrictions and strengthening the U.S. military.

Pence’s visit comes on the heels of another rumored 2024 candidate’s visit to the state. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed delegates at the state Republican Party convention last Saturday at UVU. DeSantis, who was once seen as the frontrunner to challenge Trump within the party, received a warm welcome from Republicans, and declared that “Florida is the Utah of the Southeast.”

Although DeSantis hasn’t officially declared any plans to run, his stop in Utah — where conservatives have been less enthusiastic about Trump — could bolster him as an alternative to Trump should he decide to throw his hat in the ring.

The same could be said of Pence’s trip. He won’t be in the limelight as DeSantis was, but it will be a chance to make an impression on prominent Utahns and sow seeds for a potential run in a state where his conservative and evangelical Christian bona fides could help him stand out from the crowd.

KSL NewsRadio’s Lindsay Aerts contributed to this story.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Winter Games breakfast...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Why the IOC may have a ‘hard time saying no’ to Salt Lake City as it files Olympic bid

Fraser Bullock says the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games should have about 95% of its official proposal to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics ready by the end of next month.

18 hours ago

Laura Bushman vaccines...

Ayanna Likens

Why it’s important to get your children vaccinated

It's World Infant Immunization Week, Intermountain Health doctors have highlighted the importance of getting your children under two vaccinated.

18 hours ago

Mendenhall Project Safe Neighborhoods...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Crime in Salt Lake City is down, but city officials renew call for proper gun storage

On the heels of a tragic fatal shooting of a teen girl by her brother in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, city leaders continue to encourage parents to educate their children about guns and for gun owners to properly store their weapons so they don't end up in the hands of someone who shouldn't have them.

18 hours ago

(Thanksgiving Point)...

Madison Swenson

Tulip Festival extended to May 20 at Thanksgiving Point

The Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point has been extended another week.

18 hours ago

Tylee Ryan speaks with Arizona detectives after her stepfather, Charles Vallow, was found dead. Aut...

Larry D. Curtis

Pickax in Chad Daybell’s shed found to have DNA matching Tylee Ryan

Blood on a pickax taken from Chad Daybell's shed matched the DNA profile of victim Tylee Ryan, a forensic biologist testified from the witness stand Thursday in the ongoing murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

18 hours ago

A Salem Hills High School teacher was arrested Wednesday and accused of hitting a student. Police a...

Pat Reavy

Utah high school teacher accused of hitting student after drinking that morning

A high school teacher was arrested Wednesday after students say he got angry and hit a student and police say he had been drinking.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Former Vice President Mike Pence to meet with Utah business leaders Friday