Memory Grove access road closed due to crash

SALT LAKE CITY — The access road to Memory Grove in Salt Lake City is closed following a single-car crash.

According to a Thursday afternoon tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the car went down an embankment.

Fortunately, the driver only sustained minor injuries.

Police said the road will remain closed until the car can be towed out.

