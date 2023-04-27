TRAFFIC & CRASHES
Memory Grove access road closed due to crash
Apr 27, 2023, 1:23 PM
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
SALT LAKE CITY — The access road to Memory Grove in Salt Lake City is closed following a single-car crash.
According to a Thursday afternoon tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the car went down an embankment.
Fortunately, the driver only sustained minor injuries.
Police said the road will remain closed until the car can be towed out.
Officers are investigating a single car crash in Memory Grove. The car went down an embankment.
Paramedics treated the driver for minor injuries. There was no one else inside the car.
The access road is closed until the car can be towed out.#SaltLakeCity #SLC #SLCPD pic.twitter.com/6A929otmx5
— Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) April 27, 2023
