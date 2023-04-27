Close
Tulip Festival extended to May 20 at Thanksgiving Point

Apr 27, 2023, 2:51 PM | Updated: 2:54 pm

(Thanksgiving Point)...

(Thanksgiving Point)

(Thanksgiving Point)

LEHI, Utah — The Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point has been extended another week.

The event was previously scheduled to run until May 13, but now, it will end on Saturday, May 20.

According to a press release from Thanksgiving Point, approximately 750,000 spring flowers will be featured, including poppies, daffodils and more than 100 varieties of tulips.

On Oct. 7, 2022, Thanksgiving Point broke the Guinness World Record for the most bulbs planted in an hour. That day, 41,089 bulbs were planted, breaking the previous record of 15,690.

(Thanksgiving Point) (Thanksgiving Point) (Thanksgiving Point) (Thanksgiving Point)

Ticket prices for the Tulip Festival vary depending on the day you go. More information can be found here.

