Real Salt Lake To Play Portland Timbers In Fourth Round Of US Open Cup

SALT LAKE CITY – Following a 3-1 victory over the Las Vegas Knights on Wednesday, Real Salt Lake will prepare to face off against the Portland Timbers FC in round four of the US Open Cup.

The game will take place in Portland on either May 9 or May 10.

Our #USOC2023 journey continues against the Timbers. See y’all in Portland. pic.twitter.com/PWCSa8kAm9 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) April 27, 2023

Portland defeated Orange County SC in their third-round game by a score of 3-1.

The Timbers currently hold the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a record of 2-5-2. RSL sits in the 9th seed with a 3-5 record.

Real Salt Lake and Portland will meet again in an MLS regular season matchup about a week after the game on Wednesday, May 17.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

The 2023 US Open Cup games are streamed on a variety of platforms, including the Bleacher Report App, B/R Football’s YouTube Channel, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and/or from participating clubs.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM/1160 AM) are both under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

