Salt Lake County wants you ‘runoff ready’ as temperatures head well above normal

Apr 28, 2023, 4:38 PM

With so many Utah communities concerned about potential flooding this spring, because of the heavy ...

With so many Utah communities concerned about potential flooding this spring, because of the heavy winter snowpack in the mountains, Geneva Rock has decided to give it to Utah cities and counties for free. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Are you runoff ready?

Salt Lake County says preparing for spring runoff, after a record amount of snow in Utah’s mountains, starts today. As temperatures warm up this week, prep-time might pass as high mountain and city temperatures bring water fast from Utah’s runoff.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson declared a flooding state of emergency on April 13.

The county said it will release a snowpack update video approximately every two weeks, and posted the one above April 26.

It provide has a list of key steps to take to be prepared for potential flooding.

  • Clear debris from drains and stream banks
  • Get sandbags early
  • Monitor weather
  • Monitor streamflow

FEMA has a flood map showing the 100-year floodplain that mostly shows risk areas along canyon outlets along with other locations at high risk.

The county provides 25 free sandbags per day, per vehicle. It provides free sandbags at the sandbag shed at 604 W., 6960 South in Midvale.

Residents must fill their own sandbags and it is recommended to use two people to do this.

“Fill sandbags a little over 1/2 to 2/3 full. If you tie the bag, make sure to leave empty space so the sand has room to move and spread out when the bag is laid flat. Sandbags are your property. You are responsible for proper disposal,” the county’s website says.

It also lists sandbag locations.

