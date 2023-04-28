UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH
Salt Lake County wants you ‘runoff ready’ as temperatures head well above normal
Apr 28, 2023, 4:38 PM
(KSL TV)
SALT LAKE CITY — Are you runoff ready?
Salt Lake County says preparing for spring runoff, after a record amount of snow in Utah’s mountains, starts today. As temperatures warm up this week, prep-time might pass as high mountain and city temperatures bring water fast from Utah’s runoff.
Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson declared a flooding state of emergency on April 13.
The county said it will release a snowpack update video approximately every two weeks, and posted the one above April 26.
It provide has a list of key steps to take to be prepared for potential flooding.
- Clear debris from drains and stream banks
- Get sandbags early
- Monitor weather
- Monitor streamflow
FEMA has a flood map showing the 100-year floodplain that mostly shows risk areas along canyon outlets along with other locations at high risk.
The county provides 25 free sandbags per day, per vehicle. It provides free sandbags at the sandbag shed at 604 W., 6960 South in Midvale.
Residents must fill their own sandbags and it is recommended to use two people to do this.
“Fill sandbags a little over 1/2 to 2/3 full. If you tie the bag, make sure to leave empty space so the sand has room to move and spread out when the bag is laid flat. Sandbags are your property. You are responsible for proper disposal,” the county’s website says.
It also lists sandbag locations.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- UPDATE: Teenage girl shot, killed by brother at SLC home (pageviews: 14993)
- Several Woods Cross homes are sinking without a clear explanation (pageviews: 4396)
- Coroner: JJ Vallow was killed by asphyxiation (pageviews: 3750)
- Drunken Utah man was speeding with grandson in car when he caused fatal crash, charges say (pageviews: 3249)
- The unseen flooding danger, rising ground water (pageviews: 2949)
- How to track the next northern lights appearance in Utah (pageviews: 2684)