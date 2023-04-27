Panthers Select QB Bryce Young With No. 1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Carolina Panthers selected former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Carolina opened the first round by selecting the former Alabama star.

Young, 21, is a College Football Playoff national champion (2020) and Heisman Trophy winner (2021). During Young’s outstanding college career, the now-Panthers signal-caller won the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Manning Award, and AP College Football Player of the Year honors.

Last season, Young threw for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 64.5 percent completion rate.

During his three seasons at Alabama, Young had 8,356 passing yards, 87 total touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His college completion rate was 65.8 percent.

Young is joining a Panthers team that posted a 7-10 record in 2022. Carolina originally owned the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In March, the Panthers traded up with the Chicago Bears to land the No. 1 pick.

Last season, the Panthers played multiple starting quarterbacks, including Baker Mayfield, PJ Walker, and Sam Darnold. None of those quarterbacks are on Carolina’s roster after offseason moves saw Mayfield land in Tampa Bay, Walker on the move to Chicago, and Darnold having signed with San Francisco.

Carolina’s quarterback room now includes Andy Dalton, Matt Corral, Jacob Eason, and Young.

Young will move from being coached by Nick Saban to Frank Reich, who was hired as the Panthers’ head coach this offseason. Reich previously served as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts before he was fired midway through the 2022 season.

The NFL Draft is broadcast on NFL Network and ESPN.

