Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Panthers Select QB Bryce Young With No. 1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2023, 6:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Carolina Panthers selected former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

RELATED STORIES

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Carolina opened the first round by selecting the former Alabama star.

Young, 21, is a College Football Playoff national champion (2020) and Heisman Trophy winner (2021). During Young’s outstanding college career, the now-Panthers signal-caller won the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Manning Award, and AP College Football Player of the Year honors.

Last season, Young threw for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 64.5 percent completion rate.

During his three seasons at Alabama, Young had 8,356 passing yards, 87 total touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His college completion rate was 65.8 percent.

Young is joining a Panthers team that posted a 7-10 record in 2022. Carolina originally owned the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In March, the Panthers traded up with the Chicago Bears to land the No. 1 pick.

Last season, the Panthers played multiple starting quarterbacks, including Baker Mayfield, PJ Walker, and Sam Darnold. None of those quarterbacks are on Carolina’s roster after offseason moves saw Mayfield land in Tampa Bay, Walker on the move to Chicago, and Darnold having signed with San Francisco.

RELATED: Local Players Impress At 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Carolina’s quarterback room now includes Andy Dalton, Matt Corral, Jacob Eason, and Young.

Young will move from being coached by Nick Saban to Frank Reich, who was hired as the Panthers’ head coach this offseason. Reich previously served as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts before he was fired midway through the 2022 season.

The NFL Draft is broadcast on NFL Network and ESPN.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Commissioner Bill Hancock Announces Schedule For Expanded CFB Playoff Games

College Football Playoffs commissioner Bill Hancock gave an exciting update on the 12-team expanded College Football Playoff.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Jazz Lotto Pick Dante Exum Body Slammed In Huge Brawl

Former Utah Jazz lottery pick Dante Exum was body-slammed and injured during a massive brawl during a EuroLeague game on Thursday. 

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah State Guard Steven Ashworth Sheds Light On NIL, Transfer Portal

Before settling on Creighton, former Utah State guard Steven Ashworth learned a tremendous amount about the business of college basketball. 

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake To Play Portland Timbers In Fourth Round Of US Open Cup

Following a 3-1 win over Las Vegas, Real Salt Lake will prepare to face off against the Portland Timbers FC in round four of the US Open Cup.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What Did Gobert, Mitchell Say About First Round Playoff Exits?

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell each saw their teams experience difficult first-round playoff exits after leaving the Utah Jazz.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Biographer Jeff Benedict Talks LeBron James With KSL Sports’ Sam Farnsworth

Similar too Tiger Woods and Tom Brady before him, LeBron James has transcended his sport to become more than just an athlete.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Panthers Select QB Bryce Young With No. 1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft