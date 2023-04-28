LOCAL NEWS
Police respond to shots fired call and house fire in North Ogden
Apr 27, 2023, 9:31 PM | Updated: 9:45 pm
(Courtesy Trevor Hunter)
NORTH OGDEN, Utah —Police responded to a house on the 3000 block of Mountain Road in North Ogden following a call out for shots fired and a structure fire.
It’s not known if or how the two incidents are related.
The call went out at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
One resident told KSL’s Mike Anderson that he heard gunshots.
(Courtesy Trevor Hunter)
This story will be updated as we gather more information.
