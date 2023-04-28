Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Police respond to shots fired call and house fire in North Ogden

Apr 27, 2023, 9:31 PM | Updated: 9:45 pm

North Ogden fire...

Police responded to a house on the 3000 block of Mountain Road in North Ogden following a call out for shots fired and a structure fire. (Courtesy Trevor Hunter)

(Courtesy Trevor Hunter)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

NORTH OGDEN, Utah —Police responded to a house on the 3000 block of Mountain Road in North Ogden following a call out for shots fired and a structure fire.

It’s not known if or how the two incidents are related.

The call went out at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

One resident told KSL’s Mike Anderson that he heard gunshots.

(Courtesy Trevor Hunter)

This story will be updated as we gather more information.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Burglar surveillance...

Mike Anderson

Burglar hits several Utah city hall buildings

Investigators believe a thief is targeting small town City Halls. It's confusing to some of those cities because they don't keep a lot of cash inside.

22 hours ago

Groundwater flooding videos...

Alex Cabrero

The unseen flooding danger, rising ground water

Never did James Naylor think he would be famous on TikTok. “My 13-year-old got me into it,” he said. 

22 hours ago

Winter Games breakfast...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Why the IOC may have a ‘hard time saying no’ to Salt Lake City as it files Olympic bid

Fraser Bullock says the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games should have about 95% of its official proposal to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics ready by the end of next month.

22 hours ago

Laura Bushman vaccines...

Ayanna Likens

Why it’s important to get your children vaccinated

It's World Infant Immunization Week, Intermountain Health doctors have highlighted the importance of getting your children under two vaccinated.

22 hours ago

Mendenhall Project Safe Neighborhoods...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Crime in Salt Lake City is down, but city officials renew call for proper gun storage

On the heels of a tragic fatal shooting of a teen girl by her brother in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, city leaders continue to encourage parents to educate their children about guns and for gun owners to properly store their weapons so they don't end up in the hands of someone who shouldn't have them.

22 hours ago

(Thanksgiving Point)...

Madison Swenson

Tulip Festival extended to May 20 at Thanksgiving Point

The Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point has been extended another week.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Police respond to shots fired call and house fire in North Ogden