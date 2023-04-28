Close
LOCAL NEWS

Two dead, one wounded after police shoot-out and fire in North Ogden

Apr 27, 2023, 9:31 PM | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 12:14 am

Police responded to a house on the 3000 block of Mountain Road in North Ogden following a call out for shots fired and a structure fire. (Courtesy Trevor Hunter)

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Two people are dead and another person was wounded following a shoot-out with police at a home in North Ogden.

Police responded to a house on the 3000 block of Mountain Road in North Ogden following a call out for shots fired and a structure fire.

When officers arrived at approximately 6:30, a man walked out of the home and started shooting.

Police returned fire killing the gunman.

Officers then noticed the home was on fire. As they entered they discovered a dead male and a wounded woman. She was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said her injuries are not life-threatening.

This story will be updated as we gather additional information.

