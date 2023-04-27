Buffalo Bills Select Utah TE Dalton Kincaid In 2023 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Buffalo Bills selected former Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid with the No. 25 overall pick during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft took place at Union Center in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Kincaid was the first tight end taken in the draft.

The former Utah standout will join a Buffalo team that posted a 13-3 record in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

RELATED: How To Watch, Stream, Listen To 2023 NFL Draft

About Dalton Kincaid

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, the Las Vegas, Nevada native was a standout player at San Diego. Kincaid played for the Toreros from 2018-19. During his San Diego career, the tight end recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

After playing two seasons at San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah after the 2019 season.

In his first season in Salt Lake City, the tight end saw limited action. In 2021, Kincaid helped the Utes with 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, Kincaid broke out and hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

Haven’t been as wowed by this TE class as I expected, but Dalton Kincaid has been a breath of fresh air Best downfield ball skills + body control I’ve seen among his peers and shows some slipperiness after the catch pic.twitter.com/ETq5ljysfA — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 6, 2023

At Utah, the tight end had a total of 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The offensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program. Utah had a 23-10 overall record with Kincaid on the roster.

Kincaid suffered a back injury late in the 2022 season and was unable to participate in pre-draft workouts due to the injury. The tight end was invited to and attended the NFL Scouting Combine. Although he didn’t work out at the event, Kincaid was able to meet with teams and do interviews.

RELATED: Local Players Impress At 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland