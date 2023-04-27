Social Media Reacts After Buffalo Bills Draft Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

SALT LAKE CITY – Social media was filled with posts about Dalton Kincaid and his new home after the Buffalo Bills selected the former Utah Utes tight end with the No. 25 overall pick during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft took place at Union Center in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Following Buffalo’s selection of Kincaid, social media burst with positive takes on the Bills’ new tight end.

Social media reacts after Bills draft Kincaid

With the 26th (25th) pick the #Bills take TE Dalton Kincaid, per @AlbertBreer

Bills moving ahead of Dallas who is in the market for TE.#GoUtes l @KSLSports l #UtesInTheNFL l #BillsMafia — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_KSL) April 28, 2023

From our NFL Network Draft coverage: The #Bills jumped over the #Cowboys, and of course it was to take a TE — Dalton Kincaid. pic.twitter.com/o5arz33cMh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023

Another pass-catcher for Josh Allen 🙌 Utah TE Dalton Kincaid is Buffalo’s pick at No. 25 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/UPmjs61s9t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2023

TE Dalton Kincaid is a Buffalo Bill! #NFLDraft Tune in for live reaction and more on our new tight end. 📺: @nflnetwork https://t.co/gz71NAMsHs — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 28, 2023

With the 25th pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the Bills select Dalton Kincaid 🐃 pic.twitter.com/M4mcFWmBOM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2023

The @BuffaloBills trade up to pick one spot in front of the Cowboys and take Utah TE Dalton Kincaid, the top TE on the board! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/oWPgMvuaW6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 28, 2023

Kincaid is the best TE in this draft. I had him as my 9th overall prospect — great value for Buffalo at 25. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 28, 2023

Dalton Kincaid is a FOOTBALL CATCHING CONNOISSEUR. This All American TE caught 16 passes for 234 yards and a TD against USC this past season. He is a willing blocker but is one of the best pass catchers in the entire draft who laughs in the face of contact. Bills Mafia kinda guy. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 28, 2023

What a story for Utah TE Dalton Kincaid. Only played 1 year of high school football. Was a walk on at San Diego and now he just got drafted in the 1st round of the NFL Draft and will be catching passes from Josh Allen. Never stop trying to catch your dreams. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 28, 2023

RD 1 | PK 25 – Bills: Dalton Kincaid TE, Utah Kincaid earned the highest overall draft score (88) in a historically strong TE class. He is the only tight end in this year’s class to earn an “elite” production score (90). pic.twitter.com/dRxwzLVZ4Q — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 28, 2023

25th pick Dalton Kincaid adds more offensive starpower to Buffalo 💪 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/MiLFZqwh6H — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 28, 2023

The #Bills leap over the #Cowboys and take the top TE on the board. It’s Dalton Kincaid from #Utah at No. 25. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023

So Buffalo uses a fourth-rounder to jump Dallas and grab Dalton Kincaid. I’d heard the Cowboys liked Michael Mayer. He’s still there too. https://t.co/zWJVjv3I9C — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

Watched Dalton Kincaid catch 400 passes for 800 yards against USC in Salt Lake City. He was unguardable. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) April 28, 2023

Bills take Dalton Kincaid #25

My #1 TE in the draft.

Great route-runner, ball skills, and violent after the catch. And it’s not just pretty-boy stuff, he can block.

And I’ve said for a long time now that the Bills need more weapons. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

The Bills were said to be looking for a replacement for Cole Beasley in the slot. That’s where the connection to Josh Downs, who I believe they liked, was made. And the end answer here winds up being Dalton Kincaid, who’ll be a big slot receiver, essentially, for them. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

Utah TE Dalton Kincaid to Buffalo. Another weapon for Josh Allen. https://t.co/7BsqaGb54v — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2023

Really interesting to see how Buffalo uses Dalton Kincaid with Dawson Knox already a really good TE. Different players but expect a lot of 12 personnel — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 28, 2023

At #25 overall, TE Dalton Kincaid should sign a fully guaranteed 4 year, $13.4M contract with the #Bills, including a $6.7M signing bonus, and a $2.4M 2023 cap hit. https://t.co/7Xka2ePKq6 pic.twitter.com/HUcVpUSH6C — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 28, 2023

The Bills have selected TE Dalton Kincaid out of Utah with the 25th overall pick in round one. pic.twitter.com/DxaC2o87Kw — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) April 28, 2023

Dalton Kincaid drafted by Buffalo

Kincaid was the first tight end taken in the draft.

The former Utah standout will join a Buffalo team that posted a 13-3 record in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

About Dalton Kincaid

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, the Las Vegas, Nevada native was a standout player at San Diego. Kincaid played for the Toreros from 2018-19. During his San Diego career, the tight end recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

After playing two seasons at San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah after the 2019 season.

In his first season in Salt Lake City, the tight end saw limited action. In 2021, Kincaid helped the Utes with 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, Kincaid broke out and hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

Haven’t been as wowed by this TE class as I expected, but Dalton Kincaid has been a breath of fresh air Best downfield ball skills + body control I’ve seen among his peers and shows some slipperiness after the catch pic.twitter.com/ETq5ljysfA — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 6, 2023

At Utah, the tight end had a total of 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The offensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program. Utah had a 23-10 overall record with Kincaid on the roster.

Kincaid suffered a back injury late in the 2022 season and was unable to participate in pre-draft workouts due to the injury. The tight end was invited to and attended the NFL Scouting Combine. Although he didn’t work out at the event, Kincaid was able to meet with teams and do interviews.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

