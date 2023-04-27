Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Social Media Reacts After Buffalo Bills Draft Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Apr 27, 2023, 9:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Social media was filled with posts about Dalton Kincaid and his new home after the Buffalo Bills selected the former Utah Utes tight end with the No. 25 overall pick during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft took place at Union Center in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Following Buffalo’s selection of Kincaid, social media burst with positive takes on the Bills’ new tight end.

Social media reacts after Bills draft Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid drafted by Buffalo

Kincaid was the first tight end taken in the draft.

The former Utah standout will join a Buffalo team that posted a 13-3 record in 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

RELATED: How To Watch, Stream, Listen To 2023 NFL Draft

About Dalton Kincaid

RELATED STORIES

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, the Las Vegas, Nevada native was a standout player at San Diego. Kincaid played for the Toreros from 2018-19. During his San Diego career, the tight end recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

After playing two seasons at San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah after the 2019 season.

In his first season in Salt Lake City, the tight end saw limited action. In 2021, Kincaid helped the Utes with 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, Kincaid broke out and hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

At Utah, the tight end had a total of 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The offensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program. Utah had a 23-10 overall record with Kincaid on the roster.

Kincaid suffered a back injury late in the 2022 season and was unable to participate in pre-draft workouts due to the injury. The tight end was invited to and attended the NFL Scouting Combine. Although he didn’t work out at the event, Kincaid was able to meet with teams and do interviews.

RELATED: Local Players Impress At 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Buffalo Bills Select Utah TE Dalton Kincaid In 2023 NFL Draft

Former Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid was selected during the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Panthers Select QB Bryce Young With No. 1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Commissioner Bill Hancock Announces Schedule For Expanded CFB Playoff Games

College Football Playoffs commissioner Bill Hancock gave an exciting update on the 12-team expanded College Football Playoff.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Jazz Lotto Pick Dante Exum Body Slammed In Huge Brawl

Former Utah Jazz lottery pick Dante Exum was body-slammed and injured during a massive brawl during a EuroLeague game on Thursday. 

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah State Guard Steven Ashworth Sheds Light On NIL, Transfer Portal

Before settling on Creighton, former Utah State guard Steven Ashworth learned a tremendous amount about the business of college basketball. 

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake To Play Portland Timbers In Fourth Round Of US Open Cup

Following a 3-1 win over Las Vegas, Real Salt Lake will prepare to face off against the Portland Timbers FC in round four of the US Open Cup.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Social Media Reacts After Buffalo Bills Draft Utah TE Dalton Kincaid