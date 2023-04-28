Close
Man injured in cougar attack in Spanish Fork Canyon, deputies say

Apr 28, 2023, 9:59 AM

A Utah County Sheriff patrol car at the Utah County Sheriff's Office. (File)...

A Utah County Sheriff patrol car at the Utah County Sheriff's Office. (File)

(File)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 70-year-old man was attacked by a cougar in Spanish Fork Canyon Thursday afternoon, and sheriff’s deputies are warning people to stay away from the area.

The man was attacked near Diamond Fork about 1 p.m, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said on social media. He was able to escape with just lacerations on his arms and head.

The man was treated at Spanish Fork Hospital and is in fair condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will send crews out to look for the cougar on Friday. In the meantime, the sheriff’s office urges everyone to stay away from the Diamond Fork area.

