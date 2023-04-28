Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Andy Warhol portrait of OJ Simpson on auction block for 1st time ever

Apr 28, 2023, 11:11 AM | Updated: 11:34 am

This image released by Phillips shows "O.J. Simpson," an acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas portr...

This image released by Phillips shows "O.J. Simpson," an acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas portrait of the Buffalo Bills running back in 1977. The portrait, which was in the collection of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and deaccessioned in 2011, will be auctioned, will be auctioned in New York on May 16. (Phillips via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Phillips via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — It was 1977, and O.J. Simpson.

Simpson, then 30, showed up without a football or a jersey, and Warhol had to scramble to find a ball. That Polaroid shoot led to 11 silkscreen portraits; one of them is now going on auction for the first time.

Signed by both men, the portrait is billed by the auction house as a work that brings together two of the most recognizable names of the 20th century and captures “a trajectory of celebrity and tragedy.”

“Warhol certainly could never have imagined how differently the image would come to be viewed, nor the controversy that still lingers around its subject today,” said Robert Manley, co-head of 20th century and contemporary art at the Phillips auction house, which is auctioning the work May 16.

It was almost two decades after Warhol’s photo shoot, in 1995, Ronald Goldman. He was later found liable for the deaths by a California civil court jury that ordered him to pay $33.5 million to victims’ families.

In a separate case more than a decade later, Simpson was convicted by a jury in Las Vegas for leading five men, including two with guns, in a 2007 discharged from parole in December 2021.

Manley noted that five decades after Warhol made it, the portrait still evokes a strong reaction.

“Those who view the image of Simpson staring directly down the camera are likely to recall the other notorious picture of the celebrity — his mugshot,” Manley said. “Juxtaposing these two images, created at such different points in Simpson’s life, shows a fascinating trajectory of celebrity and tragedy.”

Commissioned as part of the broader “Athletes” series that included Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, where it was donated in 1992 and, according to a spokesperson there, never displayed.

In 2011, it was deaccessioned — or permanently removed from the collection — and sold to an anonymous collector in a private sale through Christie’s, with proceeds going to fund preservation of other items in the hall’s collection, said hall spokesperson Rich Desrosiers. Phillips estimates the portrait will sell in the $300,000 to $500,000 range. As with any of the athletes in the series, Simpson would not have existing rights to proceeds, the auction house said.

The highest price achieved at auction for one of Warhol’s Simpson portraits was $687,000, sold in 2019.

Warhol photographed Simpson died in 1987 at age 58.

The work will be on public display May 6-15 in New York before being auctioned.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

Carrie Fisher (L) and Billie Lourd in 2015, as Billie Lourd posts sweet tribute to mom Carrie Fishe...

Larry D. Curtis

Carrie Fisher to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on Star Wars Day

The late actress Carrie Fisher will be honored, posthumously, with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

2 days ago

FILE:...

Dan Sewell

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show unleashed strippers, homewreckers and skinheads to brawl and spew obscenities on weekday afternoons, has died. He was 79.

2 days ago

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel stu...

David Bauder

Tucker Carlson emerges on Twitter with political monologue

Tucker Carlson has emerged publicly two days after Fox News fired him.

3 days ago

File - A man walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in N...

Bobby Caina Calvan

Fox to hand over documents for 2nd voting machine lawsuit

Fox News has agreed to hand over thousands of documents to voting machine company Smartmatic, which is suing the network for defamation.

3 days ago

John Travolta was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Tony Manero in "Saturday ...

Toyin Owoseje

John Travolta’s white ‘Saturday Night Fever’ suit fetches $260K at auction

The white three-piece suit worn by John Travolta in "Saturday Night Fever" fetched $260,000 at a California auction.

4 days ago

FILE: Harry Belafonte attends the 2016 Library Lions Gala at New York Public Library - Stephen A Sc...

Hillel Italie, AP National Writer

Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96

Harry Belafonte, the civil rights and entertainment giant who began as a groundbreaking actor and singer and became an activist, humanitarian and conscience of the world, has died. He was 96.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Andy Warhol portrait of OJ Simpson on auction block for 1st time ever