Deputies identify man who died at Spanish Fork Canyon hot springs

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Department released the name of a man found dead in a pool at Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork Friday.

A tweet identified the man as Devin Andrew Twedt, 42, of Nibley, UT.

His cause and manner of death are unknown, but his body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Twedt was found face down at Fifth Water Hot Springs in Spanish Fork Canyon, according to deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

UCSO Sgt. Spencer Cannon said deputies and search and rescue team members responded to the popular hot springs, located in the Diamond Fork area, at approximately 7:45 Friday morning.

“This is not related to the nearby cougar attack yesterday,” Cannon said, adding they are investigating the incident.

On Thursday, a 70-year-old man was attacked by a cougar, suffering lacerations to his head and arms but avoiding serious injury. Wildlife officials are warning Utahns to stay away from the area while they search for the animal.