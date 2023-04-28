Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Deputies identify man who died at Spanish Fork Canyon hot springs

Apr 28, 2023, 11:18 AM | Updated: 10:40 pm

A Utah County Sheriff patrol car at the Utah County Sheriff's Office. (File)...

A Utah County Sheriff patrol car at the Utah County Sheriff's Office. (File)

(File)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Department released the name of a man found dead in a pool at Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork Friday.

A tweet identified the man as Devin Andrew Twedt, 42, of Nibley, UT.

His cause and manner of death are unknown, but his body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Twedt was found face down at Fifth Water Hot Springs in Spanish Fork Canyon, according to deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

UCSO Sgt. Spencer Cannon said deputies and search and rescue team members responded to the popular hot springs, located in the Diamond Fork area, at approximately 7:45 Friday morning.

“This is not related to the nearby cougar attack yesterday,” Cannon said, adding they are investigating the incident.

On Thursday, a 70-year-old man was attacked by a cougar, suffering lacerations to his head and arms but avoiding serious injury. Wildlife officials are warning Utahns to stay away from the area while they search for the animal.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Photo of crash scene...

Cary Schwanitz

Pedestrian killed in Utah County, suspect in custody deputies say

A 59-year-year old Santaquin man died after getting hit by a pickup truck on Chimney Rock Pass Road Friday evening according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

1 day ago

File photo rescue vehicle...

Cary Schwanitz

Woman revived after swift water rescue in Zion National Park

A woman who fell into the Virgin River in Zion National Park was rescued and later revived by swift water responders Friday.

1 day ago

Ray Nielsen...

Shelby Lofton and Larry D. Curtis

Utah man, 70, survives cougar attack while on a solo hike

Ray Nielsen, 70, was hiking alone Thursday afternoon when he was blindsided by a mountain lion. After a brief struggle , Nielsen threw a rock at the animal and it ran away.

1 day ago

YCC Family Crisis Center...

Katija Stjepovic

How you can help domestic abuse survivors get back on their feet

Mother's Day is coming up and it can be a tough time for women who aren't surrounded by loved ones, or those who have found themselves in a tough spot in their life.

1 day ago

Group is walking to Wendover for suicide preventin and awareness...

Ayanna Likens

100 mile walk to Wendover raises awareness for suicide prevention

Several Utahns are taking part in the annual 100-mile walk to Wendover from Tooele City to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

1 day ago

Midvale sandbags...

Shara Park

Utah prepares for first major warm weather threat

ith shovels and gloves in hand, volunteers filled hundreds of sandbags Friday at the Salt Lake County Flood Control Shed located at 604 West 6960 South in Midvale.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Deputies identify man who died at Spanish Fork Canyon hot springs