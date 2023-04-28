Man dies at Spanish Fork Canyon hot springs

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah — A man who was found unresponsive at Fifth Water Hot Springs in Spanish Fork Canyon has died, according to deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

UCSO Sgt. Spencer Cannon said deputies and search and rescue team members responded to the popular hot springs, located in the Diamond Fork area, Friday morning. The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead.

“This is not related to the nearby cougar attack yesterday,” Cannon said, adding they are investigating the incident.

On Thursday, a 70-year-old man was attacked by a cougar, suffering lacerations to his head and arms but avoiding serious injury. Wildlife officials are warning Utahns to stay away from the area while they search for the animal.