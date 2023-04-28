TRAFFIC & CRASHES
Plan for delays on I-80 in SLC this weekend
Apr 28, 2023, 2:56 PM | Updated: 2:58 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — Delays are expected this weekend on westbound Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City as crews finish some routine maintenance the Utah Department of Transportation warned.
The work will take westbound I-80 down to one lane near State Street.
UDOT said the work begins at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and will last until 4 a.m. Monday.
Delays on Sunday could be as long as 25 minutes.
“During this time, the direct connection from I-80 to northbound I-15 will remain open,” a news release said.
The work will also affect the following ramps:
- Westbound I-80 exit ramp to I-15 and SR-201 (Exit 123 B and A); use Exit 122 to 1300 South, then exit and get back onto the southbound collector to access I-15 and SR-201.
- State Street on-ramp to westbound I-80; use 2100 South or 700 East as alternates.
Road crews will be finishing regular maintenance on pavement and seals that allow concrete to move between sections of a bridge.
