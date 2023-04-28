Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
TRAFFIC & CRASHES

Plan for delays on I-80 in SLC this weekend

Apr 28, 2023, 2:56 PM | Updated: 2:58 pm

Road work light...

Delays are expect this weekend on westbound Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City as crews finish maintenance on bridges and the roadway. (file photo)

(file photo)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Delays are expected this weekend on westbound Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City as crews finish some routine maintenance the Utah Department of Transportation warned.

The work will take westbound I-80 down to one lane near State Street.

UDOT said the work begins at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and will last until 4 a.m. Monday.

Delays on Sunday could be as long as 25 minutes.

“During this time, the direct connection from I-80 to northbound I-15 will remain open,” a news release said.

The work will also affect the following ramps:

  • Westbound I-80 exit ramp to I-15 and SR-201 (Exit 123 B and A); use Exit 122 to 1300 South, then exit and get back onto the southbound collector to access I-15 and SR-201.
  • State Street on-ramp to westbound I-80; use 2100 South or 700 East as alternates.

Road crews will be finishing regular maintenance on pavement and seals that allow concrete to move between sections of a bridge.

